PMQs at a glance: Truss vows to fight on as Starmer lands blows on U-turns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

PMQs at a glance: Truss vows to fight on as Starmer lands blows on U-turns

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 1:42 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 2:58 pm
Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

The beleaguered Prime Minister has endured a brutal clash with Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons as she fights to win back the trust of both her party and the country.

Foreign Secretary and loyal Liz Truss supporter James Cleverly said prior to Wednesday’s outing that his boss had been “very comfortable” at the despatch box at previous Prime Minister’s Questions.

But with speculation that the Chancellor is now in the driving seat after putting the PM’s economic strategy through the shredder, Ms Truss was under serious pressure to prove her worth in the chamber.

The Prime Minister attempted to strike a defiant tone in the face of relentless heckling from the Opposition benches, while the Tory benches were noticeably subdued.

Here are some of the key moments from her exchange with the Labour leader and subsequent grilling by MPs.

– Gone, gone, gone

Sir Keir hurled the PM’s U-turns at her from across the chamber as he read out a list of her dropped economic policies, echoed by a chorus of his MPs chanting “gone” after each one.

He concluded: “Economic credibility – gone. And her supposed best friend the former chancellor, he’s gone as well. They’re all gone. So why is she still here?”

Earlier, Sir Keir joked: “A book is being written about the Prime Minister’s time in office.

“Apparently it’s going to be out by Christmas. Is that the release date or the title?”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)

– Fighter, not a quitter

Ms Truss made it clear she plans to battle on, as she twice told MPs she is a “fighter, not a quitter” – echoing the 2001 declaration made by Labour grandee Peter Mandelson.

She pointed to her “record of action” on energy prices, reversing the national insurance rise and taking on the “militant unions”.

The PM claimed the Labour leader had “no plan and no alternative”.

– A government in waiting?

Ms Truss deflected criticism of the economic chaos that has rocked her early premiership by turning the spotlight on Labour, accusing the party opposite of not being honest with the British people.

Sir Keir quipped this was because she viewed Labour as a “government in waiting”, to cheers from his MPs, adding that the Tories were “an Opposition in waiting”.

Responding to the accusation she had “crashed the economy”, Ms Truss said: “I do think there has to be some reflection of economic reality from the party opposite.

“The fact is that interest rates are rising across the world and the economic conditions have worsened.

“And we are being honest, we’re levelling with the public unlike the honourable gentleman, who simply won’t do it.”

POLITICS Tory
(PA Graphics)

– Pensions rise locked in

In news that will have come as a huge relief to many across the country, Ms Truss insisted she is “completely committed” to the triple lock on state pensions.

It comes just a day after Downing Street triggered a backlash by indicating it could be ditched.

“We’ve been clear in our manifesto that we will maintain the triple lock and I’m completely committed to it – so is the Chancellor,” she said.

But she did not commit to maintaining the link between benefits and inflation, despite insisting she would protect the most vulnerable.

– ‘I am sorry’

Ms Truss opened PMQs by reiterating that she was “sorry” and admitting to her “mistakes”.

“I have been very clear that I am sorry and that I have made mistakes,” she said.

“But the right thing to do in those circumstances is to make changes, which I have made, and to get on with the job and deliver for the British people.”

Shouts of “resign” could be heard as she spoke.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has asked parliamentary officials to investigate allegations that senior Tories bullied MPs during Wednesday’s fracking vote (House of Commons/PA)
Speaker launches inquiry into claims senior Tories bullied MPs in Commons vote
Liz Truss has been Prime Minister for just over six weeks but may already be facing eviction from No 10 as her party turns against her (House of Commons/PA)
What next for Liz Truss as she fights for political survival?
Native tree saplings in new woodland (Judith Parry/WTML/PA)
Woodland expansion for climate fight at risk from Government plans – charity
Liz Truss is battling to contain the fallout from a calamitous 24 hours for her premiership which saw a Cabinet minister resign and an open revolt in the Commons (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss on brink following vote chaos and Braverman exit
A protest fake poo with a mini flag with Liz Truss written on it placed on the promenade at Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Protest pong: Street artist’s mucky campaign against Liz Truss is fake poos
Liz Truss’s Government is teetering on the brink of collapse (House of Commons/PA)
Truss on the brink after Braverman exit and Commons chaos
Empty platform and stationary trains at Kings Cross station in London (PA)
Ministers press on with move to bring in minimum service levels during strikes
Broken funding systems for public services that are not set up to tackle geographic inequalities are putting the “levelling up” agenda at risk, a leading economic think tank has warned (PA)
Broken funding systems for public services ‘preserve geographic inequalities’
The extra funding is intended to help reduce drug deaths in Scotland (Paul Faith/PA)
Services aiming to reduce drug deaths to receive £65m funding boost
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Commons chaos an ‘absolute disgrace’, says ‘livid’ senior Tory MP

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man due in court today following dramatic Crown Street crash
Engineers are working to fix a complete outage on Shetland.
No internet in Shetland due to island-wide outage
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney gets committee's thumbs-up as…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented