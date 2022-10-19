John Bishop jokes upcoming panto has better economic policy than Liz Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Bishop jokes upcoming panto has better economic policy than Liz Truss

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 8:33 pm
John Bishop suggests upcoming pantomime has better economic policy than Liz Truss (Matt Crossick/PA)
John Bishop suggests upcoming pantomime has better economic policy than Liz Truss (Matt Crossick/PA)

John Bishop has suggested that the plotline of his upcoming pantomime has a better economic policy than Liz Truss.

The comedian, who is to star in Mother Goose alongside Sir Ian McKellen and Mel Giedroyc, joked that the Prime Minister had been in touch about a golden egg that would sort out her “financial problems”.

The panto follows the story of Mother Goose, played by Sir Ian, and her husband Vic, who live a wholesome life running an animal sanctuary, before discovering the goose.

Sir Ian McKellen announcement
Bishop is to star in Mother Goose with Mel Giedroyc and Sir Ian McKellen (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking on The One Show, Sir Ian said: “I’m Mother Goose and this is my home secretary (Bishop).”

Bishop replied: “It is like being a home secretary because it’s the story of Mother Goose, who finds a goose that lays a golden egg and that sorts all her financial problems out.

“Which apparently is a better economic policy than Liz Truss has found.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Bishop joked that Liz Truss had been in touch about a golden egg (House Of Commons/PA)

“So she’s been in touch and asked for the egg.”

“Don’t use all your material on this show,” Sir Ian chided him.

It comes after further economic turmoil for the Government following the removal of Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.

Mr Kwarteng was replaced by Jeremy Hunt, who on Monday reversed almost all the tax cuts announced by his predecessor as he sought to calm financial markets after weeks of turbulence.

