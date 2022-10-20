Starmer lambasts Tories’ ‘pathetic squabbles’ and calls for general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer lambasts Tories’ ‘pathetic squabbles’ and calls for general election

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 11:55 am Updated: October 20, 2022, 12:38 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the TUC congress in Brighton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the TUC congress in Brighton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has lambasted the Tory Government’s “pathetic squabbles” as he called for an immediate general election.

The Labour leader accused Prime Minister Liz Truss of being “completely out of touch” with the reality of the British economy and wrecking national and household finances.

Sir Keir’s address to the annual Trades Union Congress (TUC) conference in Brighton on Thursday came after a calamitous day for Ms Truss’s premiership which saw a Cabinet minister resign and an open revolt in the Commons.

Sir Keir began his speech by making reference to the chaos in Westminster.

“With everything going on, I’m a bit nervous to turn my phone off for half an hour or 45 minutes,” he said.

“We really don’t know will have happened by the time we turn it back on.”

He said the events in Parliament the evening before had been “even by their standards, a new chaotic low”.

Sir Keir said that his own sister, a care worker, “struggles to make ends meet” amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“The Prime Minister is completely out of touch with the reality of the British economy,” Sir Keir said.

“She doesn’t care about the distribution of wealth in Britain, She hasn’t U-turned on that…

“Working people will not be better off because we make the rich, richer.

“It’s pure dogma – the world has moved on from these discredited ideas. And every day the Tories stick to them, is another nail in the coffin of Britain’s economic credibility.”

He added: “Britain deserves better, Britain cannot afford the chaos of the Conservatives any more, we need a general election now.

“Never again can Britain take seriously their claim to be a party of aspiration or sound money.”

At the same time Sir Keir warned that the damage inflicted on the public finances by Ms Truss’s Government would mean that a Labour government would face difficult decisions if it was to restore confidence in the UK economy.

“Things are going to be really tough now and during my Labour government,” he said, stressing that Labour would be “the party of sound money” and take no “risks” with the public finances.

“When you lose control of the economy, as the Tories have done, you lose the ability to do anything and working people pay the price. That will not happen with Labour, I will not let it.”

He vowed that a government led by him would “put this Tory trickle-down nonsense back in its box once and for all”.

Sir Keir also accused Ms Truss of “insulting” British workers while pledging a Labour government would repeal any new Conservative legislation restricting the right to strike.

Highlighting a leaked audio recording of Ms Truss when she was treasury chief secretary under Theresa May saying workers in the UK needed “a bit more graft”, Sir Keir said: “It’s delusional. It’s insulting.”

“If they bring forward further restrictions on workers’ rights or the right to strike, we will oppose and we will repeal,” he said.

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham said Labour must convey a “clear and action-based” message to show Britons what they can vote for.

“Warm words are welcome, but we now need a message from Labour that is clear and action-based that shows the country what they can vote for, not just what they should vote against,” she said.

