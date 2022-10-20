Dorries claims about Channel 4 documentary ‘groundless’ – MPs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nadine Dorries’ claim that Channel 4 used actors instead of real people in a 2010 documentary about a deprived housing estate was “groundless”, MPs have said.

A report by the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said the former Culture Secretary’s claims about the show Tower Block Of Commons were not “credible”, adding MPs had seen “no corroboration”.

The report, published on Thursday, said: “We are concerned Ms Dorries appears to have taken an opportunity, under the protection of privilege, to traduce the reputation of Channel 4.”

Had she still been Culture Secretary, the committee said it might have referred her comments to the Commons Privileges Committee, which is currently investigating allegations that Boris Johnson misled Parliament over Partygate.

Instead, the committee said it had decided to publish its report “to enable the House, and its Members, to draw their own conclusions”.

The dispute arose from comments made by Ms Dorries to the committee in May 2022, in which she claimed that some of the residents featured in Tower Block Of Commons “were actually actors”.

Ms Dorries had taken part in the programme in 2010, which involved MPs spending time living on deprived housing estates across Britain.

Channel 4 and the makers of the programme, Love Productions, investigated her claims but were unable to find “any evidence to support the allegations”.

Committee chair Julian Knight wrote to Ms Dorries twice inviting her to correct the record, and the former Culture Secretary made “clarifications” but stood by her central claim that actors had been involved.

In its report, the committee said: “We do not find either the original claims, or the clarifications to be credible and have seen no corroboration of her claims that Channel 4 and Love Productions used actors in a reality television show.

“In contrast, the detailed investigation carried out by Channel 4 gives us confidence that her claims are groundless.

Channel 4 and the makers of Tower Block Of Commons, Love Productions, investigated Ms Dorries’ claims (Philip Toscano/PA)

“We are concerned Ms Dorries appears to have taken an opportunity, under the protection of privilege, to traduce the reputation of Channel 4.

“Had Ms Dorries remained Secretary of State, driving a policy of selling the channel, we may have sought referral to the Privileges Committee but, as her claims have not inhibited the work of the Committee and she no longer has a position of power over the future of Channel 4, we are, instead, publishing this report to enable the House, and its Members, to draw their own conclusions.”

Mr Knight added: “We recognise that those giving evidence will occasionally make mistakes, but it is vitally important for the integrity of parliamentary scrutiny that they are then corrected.

“We are disappointed that despite being provided with several opportunities to reconsider her position, the former secretary of state failed to countenance that her recollections may have been flawed.”

Ms Dorries’ office has been contacted for comment.