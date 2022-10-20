Gender reform Bill ‘unsafe’ and fails to consider risks, says ethics body

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to make it easier for transgender people to be legally recognised as their preferred gender are “unsafe” and fail to consider biomedical risks, MSPs have been told.

The Scottish Council on Human Bioethics (SCHB) said it is “very concerned” with the legislative proposals in response to a parliamentary consultation.

The ethics body said the Bill does not sufficiently consider the latest evidence of mental disorders often present with gender dysphoria.

The Bill sets out plans to speed up the time it takes to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate and lower the age for getting one from 18 to 16.

A medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria would no longer be required, while the amount of time someone must have lived in their “acquired gender” before applying would be reduced from two years to three months.

The plans have been backed by a majority of MSPs on the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee.

But the SCHB said removing the need for medical evidence ignores the “high prevalence of mental disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder traits” that often exist in a person experiencing gender dysphoria.

Dr Calum MacKellar, director of research of the SCHB, said: “The proposals in the Bill are unreasonable since the latest and most comprehensive studies to date show that a high prevalence of mental disorders, such as autism spectrum traits, often exist in persons with gender dysphoria/incongruence.”

He added: “If the Scottish Parliament accepts this Bill from the Government and removes the protection provided by a medical opinion before gender transitioning takes place, this will inevitably lead to some young Scottish persons being harmed.”

The ethics body’s response to the consultation cites research studies, which showed that before any treatment for children with gender dysphoria, both psychological functioning and quality of life scores were significantly below normal.

The SCHB expressed concern over the backing from the Equalities and Human Rights Committee.

It said it is “very concerning” that the committee’s stage one report did not consider biomedical evidence – instead only consulting witnesses from medical practices.

The response said the committee position of majority support is “unreasonable, unprofessional and does not sufficiently address the biomedical evidence”.

The group has urged the Scottish Government to postpone a vote on the Bill, expected on October 26, until the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee has appropriately examined it.

In supporting the Bill, committee chairman Joe FitzPatrick said the important reforms would “improve lives and experiences of trans people” without changing or removing women’s rights.

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: “The committee’s stage one report was published earlier this month. It’s now a matter for all members of the Scottish Parliament to decide whether or not they agree with the general principles of the Bill during the stage one debate in the chamber.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said it is “pleased that the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee have, by majority, agreed to the general principals of the Bill and we welcome this support”.

“Legal gender recognition has been available for 18 years but many find the current system for obtaining a Gender Recognition Certificate to be intrusive, medicalised and bureaucratic,” the spokesman said.

“This Bill aims to simplify and improve the process for a trans person to gain legal recognition, giving them better access to their existing rights.”