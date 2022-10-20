Lauren Laverne reveals unfortunate Pointless coincidence following PM departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lauren Laverne reveals unfortunate Pointless coincidence following PM departure

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 9:32 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 6:24 am
Lauren Lavern reveals unfortunate Pointless coincidence following PM's departure
Lauren Lavern reveals unfortunate Pointless coincidence following PM’s departure (Yui Mok/PA)

Lauren Laverne has revealed an unfortunate coincidence during her first stint as Pointless co-host, in which the show’s contestants were asked about the tenure of UK prime ministers.

The episode of the popular daytime game show aired on Thursday, the same day PM Liz Truss announced her resignation, though the show had been pre-recorded.

On the show, contestants were asked for answers relating to “British prime ministers who served for two years or longer”.

Sharing the news on Thursday, Laverne wrote: My first category on #Pointless: British PMs and how long they lasted.

“Just to flag, we pre-recorded the programme.”

Elsewhere other famous faces reacted to the news of Ms Truss’s departure from Downing Street following a chaotic week in Westminster.

Irish pop duo Jedward pointed out that they had been contestants on X Factor, longer than Ms Truss had been in office.

Appearing to poke fun at the former PM, comedian Joe Lycett tweeted: “@trussliz omg just heard there’s a leadership election nxt week????? u shud run babe youd be perfect!!”

Lycett made headlines in September when he jokingly claimed on the first episode of the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that he was “very right-wing” and felt “reassured” following Ms Truss’s live interview in the studio before she was announced as Tory leader.

Comedian Stephen Fry also expressed concern about who would succeed Ms Truss in the role.

“No @BorisJohnson no no no no no NO!” he wrote.

“Under absolutely no circumstances. Ever. Ever ever ever, d’you hear?”

News of Ms Truss’s departure also came a day before the airing of the final regular episode of topical news programme Mock The Week, though producers confirmed the show would not be re-recorded.

