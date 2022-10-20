Expanding London’s ultra-low emission zone boosted TfL’s income by almost £100m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Expanding London’s ultra-low emission zone boosted TfL’s income by almost £100m

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 7:34 am
Expanding London’s pollution charge zone for older vehicles boosted Transport for London’s income by almost £100 million, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)
Expanding London's pollution charge zone for older vehicles boosted Transport for London's income by almost £100 million, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)

Expanding London’s pollution charge zone for older vehicles boosted Transport for London’s (TfL) income by almost £100 million, according to new research.

RAC analysis of TfL figures found the move to make the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) 18 times larger generated an estimated £93.6 million of additional revenue from drivers.

The data was published ahead of the first anniversary of the expansion on Tuesday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said no single policy had improved air as much as the Ulez (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Ulez was first launched in April 2019 but initially only covered the same area of central London as the congestion charge.

Since October 25 last year it has included all areas within the North and South Circular roads as part of efforts to boost air quality.

Drivers of most vehicles which do not comply with minimum emissions standards are charged a daily fee of £12.50 for entering the Ulez.

Failing to pay can result in a penalty charge notice of £160, reduced to £80 for early payment.

The analysis by the RAC found that between the start of November 2021 and the end of June 2022, an average of 1.9 million journeys were made into the zone every month, resulting in £112.5 million of revenue from those required to pay.

That is compared with revenue of less than £19 million between February and September 2022, before the Ulez was expanded.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has proposed to make the zone even bigger – covering the whole of the city – from August 2023.

TfL has consulted on the measure and Mr Khan is expected to announce his decision on what will happen by the end of the year.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said last year’s expansion meant drivers of non-compliant vehicles faced a “stark choice” of either replacing their vehicle or paying the daily charge.

He went on: “Londoners living outside the current Ulez will now be worrying about the prospect of further expansion, mooted to be at the end of August 2023.

“While we accept that action is needed to reduce toxic emissions from vehicles, the cost-of-living crisis is hurting drivers in the pocket and there is a risk that further enlarging the zone will be hugely costly for those with older vehicles who can least afford to change them for something newer.

“As it is, RAC research suggests drivers are holding on to their vehicles for longer, so there is a real risk that more people with non-compliant vehicles will be forced to pay a charge they can ill afford to.

“We would encourage the mayor to take a pragmatic approach and redouble his efforts to support lower-income families and businesses with non-compliant vehicles with a targeted scrappage scheme ahead of any expansion plans.”

Speaking to the PA news agency earlier this week, Mr Khan insisted “the status quo in relation to the poor quality of air in London is just not on”.

He said: “There has been no single policy that’s improved the air as much as the Ulez.

“In central London and inner London, we’ve managed to reduce toxic air by almost a half.

“I think clean air is a human right. Why can’t those in outer London who suffer the worst air pollution, have the worst numbers of premature deaths, also benefit from clean air?”

Alex Williams, TfL’s chief customer and strategy officer, said: “The Ulez is not about making money, but about improving the health and wellbeing of millions of Londoners.

“We would rather no one needed to pay the charge, and we expect income to fall over time as even more people switch to more sustainable alternatives.

“Any money received from the Ulez is reinvested into walking, cycling and public transport.”

