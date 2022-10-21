World’s media assess Liz Truss’s demise and UK political turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World’s media assess Liz Truss’s demise and UK political turmoil

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 4:04 am
World's media draw lessons and blame from UK political turmoil (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
World’s media draw lessons and blame from UK political turmoil (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The world’s media has reacted to the resignation of Liz Truss, Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister, amid a chaotic political and economic situation for the nation.

The Washington Post’s editorial board has put forward a strategy for Britain to “right itself after Truss”, claiming the nation “looks increasingly like an isolated Atlantic island state” instead of an international player.

It argues the Tories should opt for a figure like Rishi Sunak as new leader, who it says would likely be a “steadier hand” than Ms Truss or Boris Johnson.

“The party should also reform how it chooses its leaders. The current process empowers dues-paying party members, who tend to lean further to the populist right than most Britons,” the board wrote.

The third step involves help from the US and Europe in landing new trade deals and a “softer Brexit”.

“Britain should be more than an exporter of royal gossip and lurid political news,” the paper says.

“The United States and Europe should help Britain regain its place in a liberal global order under attack by Russia, China and other adversaries of freedom.”

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial argues the demise of Ms Truss has lessons for domestic US politics.

Under the headline ‘The Tory warning to US Republicans’, the board writes Ms Truss was “made the scapegoat for failed tax-and-spend policies”.

“Ms Truss resigned as PM Thursday after a fiasco of a premiership, but the fault is far from hers alone,” it continued.

“She is being made the scapegoat for the economic policy blunders that the ruling Conservatives have made over 12 years in power, and especially since 2019 under previous Prime Minister Boris Johnson.”

The Financial Times’ international editorial board writes of the “shattering of the UK’s credibility” and calls for a general election.

“The six short weeks of Liz Truss’s premiership trashed not only the UK’s economic standing but also its reputation for political stability,” the paper states.

“No one, bar a few thousand party members, voted for that.

“The prospect of yet another Conservative prime minister chosen without a general election ignores not only the UK’s growing democratic deficit but also the lack of competence displayed by its woeful government.”

The board argues the next PM should retain Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor to “repair the damage” from a “financial hand-grenade” but continues: “The Conservatives should not be allowed to continue without a new mandate from the voters.”

In Australia, on the eve of Ms Truss’s resignation, an editorial from the Murdoch-owned The Australian declared the Tories had paved the way for a Labour government.

The paper says: “As an influential power and key member of the Western alliance, Britain deserves and needs better.

“The economic and political instability wrought by Ms Truss and her party has been highly damaging. It has handed Labour a path to power that it has not had for many years.”

In Europe, the fiasco made it to the front page of Denmark’s daily broadsheet Jyllands-Posten with the headline: “From triumph to meltdown.”

