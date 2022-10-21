Chancellor to do ‘whatever necessary’ to bring down debt as borrowing swells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Chancellor to do ‘whatever necessary’ to bring down debt as borrowing swells

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 8:41 am
New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged to do “whatever necessary” to drive debt lower (Victoria Jones/PA)
New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged to do “whatever necessary” to drive debt lower (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Chancellor has vowed to do “whatever necessary” to drag Government debt lower after official figures revealed that borrowing swelled to £20 billion in September.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that a jump in debt interest grew borrowing beyond the expectations of economists, laying bare the challenge facing the Chancellor and new Prime Minister ahead of the fiscal event at the end of this month.

The latest reading for borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, marked the second-highest September on record, only surpassed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ONS said.

Borrowing in September outpaced the predictions of economists, who had forecast £17 billion for the month, and was significantly above the £14.8 billion estimated by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) back in March.

Jeremy Hunt said: “Strong public finances are the foundation of a strong economy.

“To stabilise markets, I’ve been clear that protecting our public finances means difficult decisions lie ahead.

“We will do whatever is necessary to drive down debt in the medium term and to ensure that taxpayers’ money is well spent, putting the public finances on a sustainable path as we grow the economy.”

The recently-appointed Chancellor has already reversed on a number of key financial policies announced last month by predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, including reversing plans to scrap the increase in corporation tax to 25%.

The latest ONS data revealed that increased borrowing was driven by £7.7 billion of debt interest payments for the month, reflecting an increase of £2.5 billion compared with the same month in 2021.

It was the highest September interest figure since records began in 1997.

Significantly higher debt interest payments linked to Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation drove the increase, the ONS said.

In September, RPI inflation increased to 12.6%.

Government spending increased by £5.8 billion to £79.3 billion for September, as a result of the jump in interest.

Meanwhile, central government receipts – the money it receives from taxes and other payments – was £7 billion higher at £71.2 billion for the month.

Jake Finney, economist at PwC, said the increase in debt will need to consider further tax increases or cuts to spending plans.

“Looking forward, all eyes are on October 31, when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will present a new fiscal strategy for the country,” he said.

“Public sector debt as a share of GDP is now at 98%, its highest level since the early 1960s.

“To meet its current fiscal targets the government will need to announce around £30-40 billion of spending cuts or tax rises.”

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, has said it expects Mr Hunt could announce up to £50 billion of cuts to provide more fiscal headroom and suggested this could amplify the looming recession.

He said: “Assuming a 75:25 split between spending cuts and tax rises — the same as planned by the coalition government in 2010 — then total managed expenditure, excluding debt interest payments, looks set to fall in real terms at an average annual rate of 0.4%, similar to the decline seen in the early 2010s.

“In short, austerity is about to make a comeback, amplifying the emerging recession.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The number of homes sold in September was 37% lower compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Home sales down by 37% annually in September but remained steady month-on-month
Liz Truss makes her statement in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tories pick sides as speculation mounts over who will bid to replace Liz Truss
UK retail sales volumes declined by 1.4% last month (PA)
Retail sales fall more than expected after Queen’s funeral
(PA)
Government borrowing strikes £20bn after September record debt interest
Australian PM ‘concerned’ about delays to UK trade deal following Truss exit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Australian PM concerned about delays to UK trade deal following Truss exit
World’s media draw lessons and blame from UK political turmoil (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
World’s media assess Liz Truss’s demise and UK political turmoil
Expanding London’s pollution charge zone for older vehicles boosted Transport for London’s income by almost £100 million, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)
Expanding London’s ultra-low emission zone boosted TfL’s income by almost £100m
Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Boris Johnson ponders No 10 comeback following Liz Truss’s exit
The political turmoil in recent weeks has led to uncertainty for businesses, the Scottish Chamber of Commerce report said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Governments must set out recession aid for commerce, say business leaders
The Scottish Association of Mental Health undertook research late last year and early this year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Bring back face-to-face mental health treatment, demand campaigners

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
2
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
3
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
4
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
5
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson closes down Hearts' Toby Sibbick during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers
6
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
7
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
8
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
10
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps
Queues as car crash blocks A96 in Elgin town centre
Neptune's Staircase in the small Highland village of Banavie. Image: Scottish Canals.
Caledonian Canal to be lit up to mark 200th anniversary this weekend
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
Traditional Gold Medal winners Ruaridh Gray of South Uist and Alice MacMillan of Point, Lewis with their awards on Thursday evening in Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Double Gold for South Uist singer as islanders win Gold Medal final at the…
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Gordonians' Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top…
Dyce Juniors, Adam McNamee (right) celebrates scoring. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Junior football: Dyce aiming to make home advantage count as they target Premier League…
Former first minister Alex Salmond and then deputy FM Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2013, with their lengthy plan for an independent Scotland (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Yes supporter criticism of independence economic blueprint should give everyone pause
You might not always get what you bargained for when ordering in an unfamiliar language (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Learn to complain courteously, or end up like James Corden
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner's Netflix account

Editor's Picks

Most Commented