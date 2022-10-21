Boris Johnson: The ex-PM who could copy his hero with second stint in Number 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson: The ex-PM who could copy his hero with second stint in Number 10

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 10:41 am
Boris Johnson makes his final speech in Downing Street before formally resigning as Prime Minister (Victoria Jones/PA)
Boris Johnson makes his final speech in Downing Street before formally resigning as Prime Minister (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson’s chance to emulate his political hero Winston Churchill and return from the wilderness has come sooner than he might have expected.

Churchill spent a decade out of office between the Conservative defeat of 1929 and his recall to lead Britain through World War II in 1939, and then another six years after 1945 before being elected for a second term.

Mr Johnson may end up waiting just seven weeks.

It had already been widely rumoured that the controversial former Prime Minister believed he could make a comeback, and his final speech in Downing Street appeared to hint as much with its reference to Cincinnatus, who was recalled from his farm to save ancient Rome from crisis.

But to achieve that, Mr Johnson will have to convince Conservative MPs to take another chance on a man whose career has been dogged by scandal.

Even before becoming Prime Minister, he had been accused of racism and homophobia, as well as multiple affairs, and was forced to apologise to Parliament for failing to properly declare outside earnings totalling more than £50,000 on several occasions.

EU referendum
Boris Johnson makes a speech in York during the EU referendum campaign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But somehow he seemed to continue defying political gravity, rising ever upwards from MP to Mayor of London to Foreign Secretary and, eventually, into Number 10 itself.

He even built up a reputation for being able to win in unexpected places, starting with his bid for the London mayoralty in 2008.

Although not quite the Labour stronghold it is now, the capital was still a daunting prospect for a Conservative after two terms of “Red” Ken Livingstone, but Mr Johnson managed not only to win but then retain the mayoralty in 2012.

And then, in December 2019, his promise to “Get Brexit done” saw him lead the Conservatives to a landslide victory, picking up swathes of traditionally Labour territory.

But even with his majority, Mr Johnson was confronted by significant challenges.

Coronavirus – Sat Dec 19, 2020
Boris Johnson speaking during a news conference in response to the Covid-19 pandemic (Toby Melville/PA)

He did manage to secure a Brexit deal, but his decision to reopen the question of the Northern Ireland Protocol suggested Brexit was not “done” while also opening him to accusations he was reneging on an agreement with the UK’s international partners.

Then came the pandemic, derailing many of his plans to “level up” the country and seeing him admitted to an intensive care unit as he was struck down with Covid.

MPs became rebellious as he broke manifesto pledges on tax rises, U-turned on social care, backtracked on rail promises and continued to impose Covid restrictions that some felt draconian.

And still scandal dogged him. Just as he appeared unassailable – leading in the polls, presiding over a successful Cop26 and a triumphant Tory conference – it all started to fall apart.

Liz Truss becomes PM
Boris and Carrie Johnson leave Downing Street for the last time (Yui Mok/PA)

First came the Owen Paterson affair and then the revelations of Partygate that saw him become the first Prime Minister to receive a criminal penalty while in office, before finally the Chris Pincher scandal brought an avalanche of ministerial resignations and his exit from Downing Street.

In the brief period since his resignation, Mr Johnson has largely kept a low profile. Apart from a tribute to the Queen and continuing his steadfast support for Ukraine he has said little publicly.

But the failure of Liz Truss’s premiership has presented him with an early opportunity to return to the political limelight.

If he can pull off a comeback, he will face a very different prospect from the one that greeted him in 2019.

POLITICS Tory
Boris Johnson would have a huge gap to make up in the opinion polls (PA Graphics)

The Conservatives are far behind in the polls, the UK is gripped by an economic crisis and the prospects for delivering the sort of improvement in public services he once promised are limited.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson himself is still under investigation by the House of Commons Privileges Committee, which is looking into whether he misled the House during Partygate and could at any moment recommend that he is suspended from Parliament because of it.

Polling also suggests he is still deeply unpopular with the public at large, although not as unpopular as Ms Truss and he has significant support among Tory members.

If he is to return to Downing Street, he will need the support of at least 100 Conservative MPs. It is they who must now decide whether to gamble on the scandal-prone leader once again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Christian Matheson has resigned after a parliamentary report (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Labour MP Chris Matheson resigns after being found guilty of sexual misconduct
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
'Waves of revulsion' in Scotland if Boris Johnson returns, says Blackford
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)
Stability of UK economy in Ireland’s interest, country’s finance minister says
Shirley-Anne Somerville announced an overhaul of the qualifications system last year (David Davies/PA)
Consultation launched on future of Scottish education
The number of homes sold in September was 37% lower compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Home sales down by 37% annually in September but remained steady month-on-month
Liz Truss makes her statement in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tories pick sides as speculation mounts over who will bid to replace Liz Truss
New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged to do “whatever necessary” to drive debt lower (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chancellor to do ‘whatever necessary’ to bring down debt as borrowing swells
UK retail sales volumes declined by 1.4% last month (PA)
Retail sales fall more than expected after Queen’s funeral
(PA)
Government borrowing strikes £20bn after September record debt interest
Australian PM ‘concerned’ about delays to UK trade deal following Truss exit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Australian PM concerned about delays to UK trade deal following Truss exit

Most Read

1
Aberdeen and Greenock Morton (2016).
Date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers revealed
2
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
3
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner’s Netflix account
4
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
6
The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps
One-car crash causes rush-hour delays in Elgin
7
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
8
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
10
There were fears that Aboyne Hospital could be closed amid the proposed Aberdeenshire health redesign. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Deeside and upper Donside health redesign scrapped after public outcry

More from Press and Journal

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay is hoping to guide his side to a first win of the season when Strathspey Thistle visit Station Park.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - a crucial Station Park clash and…
Church of Scotland merger
Four Aberdeen parishes merged as Church of Scotland moves forward with reform plans
From Victorian theatres to modern arts spaces, take a look at our pick of the best 12 arts venues across the north and north-east. Picture by Jim Irvine / DC Thomson
12 of the best arts venues across north and north-east of Scotland
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett hopes for Rubislaw revival to re-energise National One prospects
Boris Johnson makes his final speech in Downing Street before formally resigning as Prime Minister (Victoria Jones/PA)
Cooking on a Budget: A nutritious pork recipe by chef Ken Hom
Aberdeen chartered accountancy firm Meston Reid & Co has recruited five new accountancy trainees. Pictured from left to right, Zaki Hassan, Eilidh Shore, Ethan Booth, Jessica Stephen and James Chalmers.
Meston Reid & Co takes five new accountancy trainees on board
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland's unbeaten home record will be put to test by Gala, says Davie Carson
Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson. (Image: Shutterstock)
A dream to play at Pittodrie again, says Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson
aberdeen entertainment quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie looking for answers to injury puzzle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented