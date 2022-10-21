Liz Truss aide suspension lifted after hostile briefing probe – Downing Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss aide suspension lifted after hostile briefing probe – Downing Street

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 3:37 pm
Liz Truss's spokesman said the Prime Minister thought it was 'very important to treat parliamentary colleagues with respect' (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss’s spokesman said the Prime Minister thought it was ‘very important to treat parliamentary colleagues with respect’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The suspension of one of Liz Truss’s senior aides has ended after an investigation into a hostile briefing against Sajid Javid, Downing Street has said.

Jason Stein, a special adviser to the Prime Minister, had been suspended pending an investigation by the Cabinet Office propriety and ethics team, which is responsible for standards across government, according to reports.

It came after a No 10 source described former Cabinet minister Mr Javid as “shit” to a newspaper as they dismissed suggestions Ms Truss had considered the former health secretary to be her replacement chancellor.

A No 10 press secretary said on Friday: “The investigation has concluded and the suspension has ended.”

NHS digital reforms
A No 10 source described Sajid Javid as ‘shit’ (Yui Mok/PA)

On Thursday, just over an hour before Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation as Prime Minister, Downing Street did not deny reports that she had authorised briefings against Mr Javid and Tory grandee Michael Gove.

Her official spokesman told reporters: “You know the Prime Minister takes this very seriously. She thinks it’s very important to treat parliamentary colleagues courteously.”

But he did not refute a Times report that she authorised one of her closest aides to accuse Mr Gove of being a “sadist”.

Downing Street also said that Ms Truss “made very clear to her team that some of the sort of briefings that we have seen are completely unacceptable about parliamentary colleagues and they must stop”.

Over the weekend, the Sunday Times carried a report with a No 10 source dismissing claims that Ms Truss had considered Mr Javid as a candidate to replace Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.

“The Prime Minister laughed out loud at the suggestion,” the source reportedly said.

“She has sat in the Cabinet with Javid for 10 years and she knows who is good and who is shit.”

Jeremy Hunt was ultimately appointed Chancellor and was tasked with reassuring markets after the economic turmoil unleashed by Ms Truss’s disastrous mini-budget.

Mr Javid had been listed to pose Ms Truss a question in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

But the suspension of Mr Stein was reported just before Prime Minister’s Questions kicked off, and Mr Javid did not use the opportunity.

Mr Stein worked for the Duke of York ahead of Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview.

