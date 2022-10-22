Police warnings over impact of Scottish Government’s resource spending review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police warnings over impact of Scottish Government’s resource spending review

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 1:18 pm Updated: October 22, 2022, 4:06 pm
Fears have been raised that the Scottish Government’s spending review could result in a pay freeze for Police Scotland – or a reduction in numbers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Fears have been raised that the Scottish Government’s spending review could result in a pay freeze for Police Scotland – or a reduction in numbers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Government spending plans could result in a “fundamental reduction” in policing, MSPs have been warned, with police chiefs claiming they could be forced to make savings of up to £300 million over the next few years.

A new paper, prepared for Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee, warns that “the outlook is extremely challenging and concerning”.

It comes after the Scottish Government’s resource spending review said both the police and the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) should “plan for a flat-cash settlement over the period” up to 2026-27.

The paper – due to be discussed by MSPs on Wednesday – sets out the impact that could have on policing in Scotland, with warnings that the force could in the future either have to cut officer numbers or  impose a pay freeze.

The submission, made jointly by Police Scotland and SPA, suggests without additional cash from the Scottish Government, the force could have to cut officer numbers by 4,500 if it had to  pay for 5% wage rises over the period up to 2026-27.

Both Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and SPA chair Martyn Evans have “expressed their concern at the service delivery implications” of the resource spending review.

This was announced in May and set out indicative plans for the rest of this Scottish Parliament term – with Finance Secretary Kate Forbes stressing at the time that the public sector would need to “re-shape and re-focus” in the coming years.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced the resource spending review earlier this year. (Jane Barlow/PA)

But the submission from Police Scotland and the SPA warns: “Should funding allocations follow the parameters of the RSR (resource spending review), this would mean a fundamental reduction in Scottish policing’s capacity and capability to respond to the needs of the public we serve.

“The implications for community policing, operational effectiveness, our ability to police major events and demonstrations fairly and safely and to protect people from existing and emerging threats are significant.”

The paper states that “initial analysis shows that for policing in Scotland to operate within a flat-cash funding allocation, savings of between £200 million and £300 million are required over the period, an average of between £50 m and £75 m per annum”.

With wages making up 86% of the police revenue budget, it adds that “further, significant, cost reductions can only be delivered through a pay-freeze or by funding cost of living pay awards by reducing the size of the workforce”.

Summing up the position, Police Scotland and the SPA state: “Essentially, there are two options: (1) protect the size of the workforce as far as possible through a pay freeze from 2023-24; or (2) implement self-funded cost of living pay increases resulting in an overall reduction in workforce.”

If the 5% pay rise awarded in 2022-23 was replicated over the course of the spending review period, the paper says this would “require indicatively accumulated savings of £222 million, the equivalent of an average 4,500 headcount reduction based on current salaries”.

It goes on to warn: “A significant reduction in police officers or further reductions in police staff would impact on operational service delivery and mean the withdrawal of some services and delays in responding to requests for help from the public.

“The implications for community policing; operational effectiveness, our ability to support major events, and to protect people from existing and emerging threats are significant.”

Police Scotland – who will be represented by chief financial officer James Gray at Wednesday’s meeting – insists the force has already “progressed much of the reform now being asked of the public sector as a whole”.

The submission adds that in doing this it has “returned £200 million annually to the public purse”.

A flat-cash settlement could also result in a reduction in capacity for forensic services, with this having “wider negative outcomes for the criminal justice system”, the paper states,

It adds that maintaining all existing police buildings within a flat-cash settlement would also not be  viable “necessitating further rationalisation of the estate”.

And the move towards ultra-low-emission vehicles “would stall” because “forecast funding would be insufficient to purchase the level of charging infrastructure required to support a fully electric fleet”.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “Our largely fixed budgets and limited fiscal powers means the UK Government needs to provide the Scottish Government with sufficient funding to support public services and the economy in these difficult times.

“We have already made difficult choices to support pay offers in 2022-23 and rightly so, as our police workforce deserve this.

“While policing matters and budgetary prioritisation are always a matter for the Chief Constable, we remain fully committed to using the resources available to us to support the vital work of Police Scotland in delivering effective and responsive policing across Scotland.

“We will work with justice organisations including Police Scotland and SPA to develop and co-ordinate their delivery plans in response to the high-level Spending Review allocations.

“Despite UK Government austerity we have increased police funding year-on-year since 2016-17 and have invested more than £10 billion in policing since the creation of Police Scotland in 2013.”

