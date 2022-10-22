Welsh First Minister to attend Qatar World Cup despite expected Labour snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Welsh First Minister to attend Qatar World Cup despite expected Labour snub

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 1:28 pm
First minister of Wales Mark Drakeford (Peter Byrne/PA)
First minister of Wales Mark Drakeford (Peter Byrne/PA)

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford is still expecting to travel to the World Cup in Qatar despite expectations that Labour will snub the tournament.

It is understood that Labour is not planning to send any kind of delegation to the games, which begin on November 20, and will not be formally represented in Qatar.

Last week, it was reported that Lucy Powell, the party’s shadow culture and sport secretary, received an invitation from the Qatari government but turned it down.

This follows concerns over the treatment of construction workers and the criminalisation of same-sex relationships in the country.

Coronavirus
Welsh Economy Minister Vaughan Gething (PA)

On Saturday, the Welsh Government indicated there had been no change in its position since comments made by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething to the Welsh Parliament on September 27.

Mr Gething told the Senedd that he, Welsh Labour leader Mr Drakeford and Dawn Bowden, the deputy minister for Arts and Sports and the Chief Whip, would attend events at the World Cup “to promote Wales and engage in diplomacy”.

They are expected to watch each of Wales’ group games against the USA, Iran and England, as well as others depending on the progress of the team in the tournament.

During his statement, Mr Gething acknowledged there were “significant challenges” with the World Cup being hosted in Qatar, citing its human rights and workers’ rights records, and some LGBTQ+ fans not travelling there.

He said: “We will use our platform as an opportunity to express our values and to demonstrate that Wales is a nation of values on the world stage.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said on Saturday: “We are proud that Wales will be competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“We believe that it is better to engage with countries that do not always share our values on human rights, LGBTQ+ rights, workers’ rights and political and religious freedom.

“Engaging with countries provides an opportunity to develop a platform for further discussion, to raise awareness and to potentially influence a change in approach.”

The Welsh Government first indicated that its position on attendance had not changed to WalesOnline.

Last week, the Mail on Sunday reported that Ms Powell would not be travelling to the tournament.

Labour Party Conference 2021
Shadow shadow culture and sport secretary Lucy Powell (PA)

Ms Powell said: “Of course, I am looking forward to the World Cup and I’ll be cheering England on.

“But we cannot avert our eyes from the problems in Qatar.

“Dozens of construction workers have been killed putting this tournament on.

“And LGBT England and Wales fans are having to put up with the tournament being played in a country where their sexuality is criminalised.

“I’m excited to cheer on the England team from my sitting room and from my local pub.”

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Liz Ward, director of programmes at Stonewall, said the value of inclusion had never been more critical.

“As we approach the 2022 Men’s World Cup, we must remember that Qatar is a country where LGBTQ+ people are persecuted simply for being themselves,” she said.

“Sadly, this year’s tournament is not safe for everyone, which is why it’s so important to see players and fans stand up to be counted.

“The World Cup is a vital moment for the global sporting community to stand up and call out the criminalisation and persecution of LGBTQ+ people in Qatar.”

