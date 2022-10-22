Firefighters take pay fight to Holyrood in ‘biggest protest in years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firefighters take pay fight to Holyrood in ‘biggest protest in years’

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 12:04 am
The Scottish Fire Brigade Union said firefighters are risking their lives despite real terms pay cuts (Aaron Chown/PA).
Firefighters say they have been left with “no choice” as they prepare to take their fight pay rise fight to the Scottish Parliament this week.

It is set to be the biggest demonstration in years from the service as hundreds of firefighters and supporters take the Fire Brigade Union’s (FBU) campaign to Holyrood.

Scottish FBU secretary John McKenzie said firefighters have been risking their lives while facing thousands of pounds in real terms pay cuts.

The union has urged its members to reject the latest 5% pay offer, with a consultative ballot opening on October 31 to November 14.

A further ballot for strike action could follow if the pay offer is rejected.

The FBU previously said firefighters were being forced to go to food banks amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Alongside the campaign for fair pay, firefighters will also take their calls to an end to service cuts and for increased staff levels to MSPs.

Scottish FBU Secretary John McKenzie said: “Firefighters risk their lives keeping the communities and people of Scotland safe.

“Every day our members respond to emergency situations across the country. We are at the forefront of the climate emergency, dealing with increased numbers of wildfires, flooding and major incidents.

“Taking strike action is always a last resort but our employers are increasingly leaving us with no choice.

“After a decade of cuts, firefighters and control room staff in Scotland have seen their pay cut by over £4,000 in real terms.

“This cannot go on. Inflation is sitting at 12% and food, energy and other household bills are soaring.

“The UK and Scottish Governments must fund a fair pay increase for members who keep communities and businesses safe every day of the year.

“FBU members must be made a serious pay offer that addresses the cost-of-living crisis.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Firefighter pay is negotiated through UK-wide collective bargaining arrangements, which includes SFRS as the employer. The Scottish Government is not part of these arrangements.

“The Scottish Government has continued the commitment to support SFRS service delivery and modernisation with a further uplift of £9.5 million for 2022-23 bringing the budget to £352.7 million.”

