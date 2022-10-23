Nine out of 10 schools will run out of money by next school year, teachers warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nine out of 10 schools will run out of money by next school year, teachers warn

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 6:24 am
Nine out of 10 schools will have run out of money by the next school year due to the cost-of-living crisis, the National Association of Head Teachers is warning the Government (Liam McBurney/PA)

Nine out of 10 schools will have run out of money by the next school year due to the cost-of-living crisis, the National Association of Head Teachers is warning the Government.

In an open letter to Conservative MPs, 13 national education associations called for them to demand assurances from the leadership candidates that they would deliver on the party’s 2019 pledge to restore funding to 2010 levels.

The peak body for school leaders pointed to forecasts which currently predict a £2bn shortfall by 2024, calling the situation “desperate”, according to the BBC.

School children during a Year 5 class,
Schools have been ‘cut to the bone’ by funding cuts, head teachers say (Danny Lawson/PA)

It came as early data from the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT)’s survey which was supplied to the Observer had 50% of school leaders saying their school would be in deficit this year.

NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman told the newspaper: “There are no easy fixes left. Schools are cut to the bone. This will mean cutting teaching hours, teaching assistants and teachers.”

Earlier this week Mr Whiteman told the Trades Union Congress (TUC) conference that he has “never heard more anger and despair” from school leaders as NAHT held a national ballot for industrial action over pay for the first time, after only previously holding regional votes on the issue.

School air quality stock
School leaders will be balloted on industrial action (Nick Ansell/PA)

Mr Whiteman said headteachers have lost around 24% on the value of their salary since 2010, with education funding set to be 3% less in real terms in 2024/2025 than it was in 2010.

He added that insufficient pay has sent schools into “a vicious spiral” of staff resignations, and warned that “heartbreaking cuts to services” will have to be made.

He said that “spiralling energy bills”, inflation and lack of funding for teachers’ pay mean thousands of schools believe they are heading for a deficit.

“Consequently, school leaders are being forced to make cuts that ultimately cannot help but negatively impact on the education and wellbeing of children,” he said.

Mr Whiteman concluded that the “relentlessly reasonable professionals” he represents feel they have “no choice” but to move to a formal ballot.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the future of education is on the line.”

