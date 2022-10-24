Views sought on MSP’s dog theft Bill as consultation opens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A consultation has opened on a Bill which could create a specific crime of dog theft in Scotland, carrying a prison sentence of up to five years.

Maurice Golden’s Members’ Bill seeks to recognise the emotional distress and welfare impact of dog abduction in the law.

The Conservative MSP said the crime had been increasing in recent years, driven by demand for certain breeds and a desire for pets during lockdown.

Launching the consultation at the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home on Monday, he said increased sentences would help to deter criminals and reassure owners.

The law would also require police to record dog abductions as a standalone crime separate from generic property theft.

At the dog sanctuary, the MSP met border collies Tess and Blaze, who had recently come into the charity’s care.

Mr Golden told the PA news agency: “The current law treats dogs as inanimate objects like mobile phones.

“My new law would ensure that dogs are treated as the family pets which they are and it would recognise the trauma which families and dog owners face when their dog is stolen.”

Some animal charities reported that dog theft had increased by as much as 170% during the pandemic, he said.

He added: “My Bill would help the police identify where criminal activity is taking place.

“We know anecdotally dogs are stolen to be put into puppy farms, to then sell those puppies on.

“I think there also needs to be work done in terms of controlling the borders, particularly in places like Cairnryan, ensuring that unscrupulous dog breeders cannot enter into Scotland and, indeed, to the rest of the United Kingdom.”

Dog theft was described as a ‘senseless crime’ (Jacob King/PA)

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, chief executive of the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said: “Dogs are a beloved member of our family and at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home we know first-hand the distress someone experiences when they are lost or stolen.

“Our pets are a source of companionship, loyalty, love and joy in our lives, and they make our family whole.

“To experience dog theft is an unspeakable loss, not to mention the worry of what has happened to them after.

“We’re delighted to see such a big step forward in the protection of dogs with this dog theft bill.

“At the Home we wholeheartedly support this and hope this will bring real change to such a senseless crime that is ever growing in our communities.”