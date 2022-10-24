In Pictures: Rishi Sunak’s rise to the top of UK politics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

In Pictures: Rishi Sunak’s rise to the top of UK politics

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 2:31 pm
Rishi Sunak during a visit to his father’s old doctor’s surgery (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak during a visit to his father’s old doctor’s surgery (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s rise to the top of UK politics comes just weeks after he appeared to have had his ambitions dashed in the leadership process that briefly propelled Liz Truss into Number 10 Downing Street.

Mr Sunak finished runner-up to Ms Truss in the ill-tempered contest to succeed Boris Johnson whose resignation had been in part prompted by the resignation of his former chancellor.

However, his predictions of markets turmoil in the event of a Truss victory proved accurate and now his party has given him the task of rallying its free-falling poll ratings.

Cabinet meeting
Newly installed chief secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak arrives for a first cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)

Born in Southampton, his parents were of Punjabi descent and their work in the health system gave him a grounding that would prove useful when the coronavirus crisis would strike.

His education at Winchester College, where he was head boy, and Oxford University followed and he took an MBA at Stanford University in California where he met his wife, Akshata Murty, the daughter of India’s sixth richest man.

Succeeding William Hague as MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire, he quickly rose through the ranks and became chief secretary to the Treasury under Boris Johnson.

He succeeded Sajid Javid at No 11 but it was a baptism of fire for Mr Sunak who was immediately tasked with the financial implications for business of the coronavirus crisis.

He regularly appeared at briefings as financial schemes were unveiled to keep companies afloat.

Cabinet reshuffle
Newly installed chancellor Rishi Sunak arrives at the Treasury in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
The then chancellor was a regular fixture at coronavirus press conferences (Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/PA)
The then-chancellor was a regular fixture at coronavirus press conferences (Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/PA)
Conservative leadership bid
Mr Sunak preparing the Economic Update in the Treasury in 2020 (Simon Walker/HM Treasury/PA)
Conservative leadership bid
Then chancellor Mr Sunak holding his ministerial ‘red box’ outside 11 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Boris Johnson resignation
Mr Sunak, with then prime minister Boris Johnson, helped navigate businesses through the pandemic with various packages (Heathcliff O’Malley/The Daily Telegraph/PA)
Conservative leadership bid
Mr Sunak pioneered among other projects the Eat Out To Help Out scheme (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
The then chancellor visiting Tachbrook Market in Westminster on the first day open-air markets reopened (Simon Walker/PA)
The then-chancellor visiting Tachbrook Market in Westminster on the first day open-air markets reopened (Simon Walker/PA)

As coronavirus receded, Mr Sunak joined Mr Johnson and others at the Cabinet table but revelations of a less-than-meticulous observation in Downing Street of the rules imposed on others soon prompted a flurry of scandals.

The financial status of Ms Murty came to the attention of the press during a difficult period for the family who eventually moved out of Number 11.

Mr Sunak did not escape unscathed from the scrutiny of lockdown socialising, including his appearance at a birthday event for his boss, but it was Mr Johnson who would eventually pay the biggest price.

His chancellor’s resignation amid further scandals helped eventually oust the former leader and few were surprised when Mr Sunak ran a slick campaign for the top job.

Royals attend British Asian Trust reception – London
The then-prince of Wales speaks to then-chancellor Mr Sunak and Akshata Murty as they attend a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at the British Museum, in London (Tristan Fewings/PA)
The Prince’s Trust visit
The-then prince of Wales, accompanied by Mr Sunak in Walworth, London, during a visit to a JD Sports store to meet young people supported by The Prince’s Trust (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Downing Street partygate
(IMAGE REDACTED AT SOURCE) Mr Johnson (left) and Mr Sunak at a gathering in the Cabinet Room in 10 Downing Street on the PM’s birthday, which was released with the publication of Sue’s Gray report into Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office/PA)
Cabinet Meeting
A Cabinet meeting on July 5 2022 just before Mr Sunak quit as chancellor (Justin Tallis/PA)
Conservative leadership bid
Mr Sunak speaking at the launch of his first failed campaign to be Conservative Party leader (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Sunak’s daughters also appeared on the campaign trial but, despite his warnings of economic doom, he finished a distant second to Ms Truss.

Conservative leadership bid
Mr Sunak during a visit to his family’s old business, Bassett Pharmacy, in Southampton, Hampshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Conservative leadership bid
Mr Sunak visited Grantham with daughters Krishna, Anushka and Akshata Murty (Danny Lawson/PA)
Conservative leadership bid
Mr Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Conservative leadership bid
A sombre-looking Mr Sunak leaves his house in London on the day his defeat to Liz Truss was confirmed (Victoria Jones/PA)
Conservative leadership bid
Tory leadership contenders Mr Sunak and Liz Truss before her victory was announced (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Sunak’s predictions of turbulence were vindicated and finally set in motion the events that have propelled him to Number 10.

Conservative leadership bid
Mr Sunak outside his home in London, following the resignation of Ms Truss (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Conservative leadership bid
Mr Sunak closes in on the top job (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Mr Johnson’s decision not to contest another leadership race and the late withdrawal of rival Penny Mordaunt ensured that it is Mr Sunak who will be invited to form a government by the King.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Rishi Sunak will enter No 10 on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak to be appointed PM before building Cabinet
The loopholes on fox hunting should be closed completely, MSPs have been told (Andrew Milligan/PA)
MSPs urged to close loopholes in new fox hunting legislation
The Scottish and Welsh governments are seeking to replace the Erasmus scheme (Chris Radburn/PA)
Scotland falling behind Wales in replacing Erasmus scheme, Lib Dems claim
The Government is not planning to open an inquiry solely into Covid vaccine safety, a minister has said (Danny Lawson/PA))
Government not planning inquiry solely into vaccine safety – health minister
The Stamp Duty Land Tax (Reduction) Bill will get a second reading (Yui Mok/PA)
Tax cuts to help new homebuyers clear first Commons hurdle
Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
What’s next for Rishi Sunak? The new Tory leader’s first days
Rishi Sunak will start to choose his new Cabinet (Justin Tallis/PA)
What could Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet look like?
Rishi Sunak is leader of the Conservative Party (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tory party members react to Sunak as PM as some cancel memberships
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rayner: Tories must stop ‘doling out prime ministers’
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ireland’s political leaders congratulate incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

Editor's Picks

Most Commented