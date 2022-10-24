Ireland’s political leaders congratulate incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ireland’s political leaders congratulate incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 5:45 pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ireland’s political leaders have congratulated incoming UK prime minister Rishi Sunak on his appointment.

Irish premier Micheal Martin offered his congratulations to former chancellor Mr Sunak on being appointed Tory leader.

The Taoiseach tweeted: “Congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming leader of the Conservative Party.

“I look forward to working with you, as British PM, on the important issues we face on these islands, and globally.”

Irish deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar sent his congratulations to the new Tory leader.

The Tanaiste said: “You have worked hard to achieve this. These are challenging times of war, inflation, global uncertainty.

“I look forward to the UK working with Ireland and the EU as friends and allies in the years ahead.”

Earlier, Mr Martin said there is political change and some “uncertainty” in the United Kingdom as it appoints a third prime minister this year.

“I wish them well in the challenging times ahead,” Mr Martin said at the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly in Co Cavan.

He also said it has been a “difficult period” for British-Irish relations.

Mr Martin issued a message to the new prime minister, stressing the importance of the two governments working together to support the Good Friday Agreement.

He made the comments as Mr Sunak prepares to face the difficulties and political crisis in Northern Ireland over the protocol.

Left to right, Karen Bradley MP, British ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker and Brendan Smith TD at the 62nd plenary of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly, Farnham Estate Spa and Golf Course in Co Cavan, Ireland
Left to right, Karen Bradley MP, British ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker and Brendan Smith TD at the 62nd plenary of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly in Co Cavan (Liam McBurney/PA)

“While recognising that Brexit has fundamentally changed the relationship, I am clear that the UK remains an important partner for us given our trade and intertwined economies, our ties of family, history and culture, and our shared commitment to democratic values and norms,” Mr Martin added.

“A stable and prosperous Britain is in all our interests.

“To the incoming British prime minister, I want to stress the importance of the two governments working in partnership to support the gains of the Good Friday Agreement.

“Our joint responsibilities of stewardship of the agreement are more critical than ever now in the absence of a properly functioning Northern Ireland executive and Assembly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Rishi Sunak will enter No 10 on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak to be appointed PM before building Cabinet
The loopholes on fox hunting should be closed completely, MSPs have been told (Andrew Milligan/PA)
MSPs urged to close loopholes in new fox hunting legislation
The Scottish and Welsh governments are seeking to replace the Erasmus scheme (Chris Radburn/PA)
Scotland falling behind Wales in replacing Erasmus scheme, Lib Dems claim
The Government is not planning to open an inquiry solely into Covid vaccine safety, a minister has said (Danny Lawson/PA))
Government not planning inquiry solely into vaccine safety – health minister
The Stamp Duty Land Tax (Reduction) Bill will get a second reading (Yui Mok/PA)
Tax cuts to help new homebuyers clear first Commons hurdle
Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
What’s next for Rishi Sunak? The new Tory leader’s first days
Rishi Sunak will start to choose his new Cabinet (Justin Tallis/PA)
What could Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet look like?
Rishi Sunak is leader of the Conservative Party (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tory party members react to Sunak as PM as some cancel memberships
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rayner: Tories must stop ‘doling out prime ministers’
Rishi Sunak has been chosen as Conservative leader and the new Prime Minister but has ruled out an early election (Jane Barlow/PA)
Almost two-thirds of public want general election once Sunak becomes PM

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

Editor's Picks

Most Commented