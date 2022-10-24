What could Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet look like?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What could Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet look like?

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 6:31 pm Updated: October 24, 2022, 9:20 pm
Rishi Sunak will start to choose his new Cabinet (Justin Tallis/PA)
Rishi Sunak will start to choose his new Cabinet (Justin Tallis/PA)

Rishi Sunak spoke of the need to unite his party when he gave his first televised address as Conservative leader.

Soon, his thoughts will turn to assembling a top team that he will hope can return a measure of stability to both the Conservatives and the country.

To many, Liz Truss made a key error in appointing loyalists to top roles in her Cabinet.

It remains to be seen what approach Mr Sunak will take as he seeks to fix a fractured party.

So who could be in, and who could be out, when he picks his Cabinet?

– Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab
Dominic Raab (Joe Giddens/PA)

An early and consistent backer of Rishi Sunak, Dominic Raab is likely to be tipped for a return to Cabinet. As justice secretary he had long pursued a plan to overhaul the Human Rights Act – only to see it shelved by Liz Truss after she entered office.

The former deputy prime minister, whose marginal seat could be under pressure at the next general election, will hope to see his loyalty rewarded with a role that allows him to see out his own priorities.

– Penny Mordaunt

Tory turmoil
Penny Mordaunt could be in line for a promotion (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Currently the Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race to be the next Tory leader at the last moment – allowing Mr Sunak to be crowned as Ms Truss’s replacement.

In a statement, she said that Mr Sunak had her “full support”.

Ms Mordaunt, who still has a sizeable amount of enthusiastic backers in the parliamentary party, is tipped for some kind of promotion – with some speculating that she could replace James Cleverly as foreign secretary.

– Jeremy Hunt

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/PA)

The current Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt was brought in to steady Ms Truss’s ailing Government. By ripping up her economic vision, he effectively took charge of the economic agenda and in doing so brought some reassurance to the markets.

In the name of stability, Mr Hunt could be in line to stay in the Treasury – it helps that he backed Mr Sunak too. He has also been working towards a highly anticipated fiscal statement on October 31, but it remains to be seen if he will be the person who delivers it in the Commons.

– Therese Coffey

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary Therese Coffey
Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary Therese Coffey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The current Deputy Prime Minister is a close friend and ally of Ms Truss. On Monday, she said that the party must get behind Mr Sunak, but it still appears unlikely that the next prime minister will want to keep her in the key role of Health Secretary.

– Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman (Jacob King/PA)

Briefly home secretary, Suella Braverman’s backing for Mr Sunak was a key sign that the right wing of the Conservative Party was turning towards the former chancellor.

She left with a scathing assessment on the “tumultuous” Truss administration and might be hoping for a swift return to the Home Office in the coming days.

– Mel Stride

Mel Stride
Mel Stride (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mel Stride, a long-time backer of Mr Sunak and the Commons Treasury Committee chair, was a thorn in the side of Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as the pair pushed ahead with the mini-budget without any forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

He could now be in line for a key role in the Sunak administration, possibly in the Treasury or elsewhere.

– Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps
Home Secretary Grant Shapps (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Another opponent of Ms Truss, Grant Shapps was drafted in as Home Secretary to replace Ms Braverman. The loyal Sunak supporter and former transport secretary can probably expect to remain in the Cabinet.

– Jacob Rees-Mogg

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg (Aaron Chown/PA)

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is one of the most vocally loyal backers of Boris Johnson in the party. Having once derided Mr Sunak as a “much-lamented socialist chancellor”, he said on Monday he will “support his leadership” and urged “now is the time for party unity”.

If Mr Sunak wants to show that he can unite the party, Mr Rees-Mogg could be a key figure to keep in Government. Nonetheless, the fracking enthusiast may find himself moved from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

– Wendy Morton

Wendy Morton
Wendy Morton (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Government Chief Whip and Truss loyalist is highly likely to be moved on. Her efforts in maintaining party discipline were heavily criticised in recent days, particularly over Labour’s motion on fracking.

– Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Ian Forsyth/PA)

Having survived as Defence Secretary under Mr Johnson and Ms Truss, Ben Wallace is an experienced pair of hands who has overseen the UK’s efforts in support of Ukraine.

A vocal backer of an increase in defence spending, he could clash with Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt amid talk of widespread spending cuts. He also admitted that he was “leaning towards” Mr Johnson as Ms Truss’s replacement, but he could stay on in the name of stability.

– Matt Hancock

Conservative Leadership Bid
Matt Hancock, alongside other members of the Conservative Party, waits outside the party headquarters in Westminster, London, for the arrival of Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)

He was health secretary during the coronavirus pandemic but Mr Hancock quit in June 2021 after leaked CCTV footage showed him breaching social distancing rules by kissing aide Gina Coladangelo in his office.

He backed Mr Sunak in this latest contest, declaring on Friday that the former chancellor was “the best person to lead our country”.

But on Monday, footage of Mr Sunak greeting supporters appeared to show him snub Mr Hancock who was smiling and clapping enthusiastically as the new leader hugged and shook hands with others.

– Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The former prime minister pulled out of the race to replace Ms Truss, killing the hopes of his supporters for a glorious return to Downing Street. In his statement pulling out of the race, he said: “I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time.”

Mr Sunak could extend an olive branch to Mr Johnson by offering him a role, but it is an open question whether he would accept.

