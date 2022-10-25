Sunak should have ‘decency’ and call general election, says ex-Tory Party member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak should have ‘decency’ and call general election, says ex-Tory Party member

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 8:03 am
Rishi Sunak has replaced Liz Truss as Tory leader (Leon Neal/PA)
Rishi Sunak has replaced Liz Truss as Tory leader (Leon Neal/PA)

A nurse who cancelled his Conservative Party membership and joined Labour has said Rishi Sunak should have “decency and respect for British people” and call a general election.

Marc Evans, 33, has voted for the Conservatives in consecutive elections since he left university but renounced his political party of more than a decade in the midst of Boris Johnson’s partygate scandal in May this year.

Mr Evans, after five years of Conservative membership, joined Labour and said its leader Sir Keir Starmer would be “necessary change” for the country instead of MPs “who do not represent the British people”.

“They are an utter disgrace,” Mr Evans, who lives in Bristol, told the PA news agency.

Conservative leadership bid
Some party members have suggested they will cancel their memberships and vote Reform UK following Rishi Sunak’s leadership win (Victoria Jones/PA)

“It seems like they’re in a sinking ship and they’re trying to plug holes.

“Rishi Sunak is now the successor of the successor of Boris, who won the election in 2019 – I don’t think he’s got the mandate to govern, I think there should be a general election now.

“I think he needs to have the decency and respect for the British people… We’ve had 12 years of Conservative rule (and) the country is in turmoil.”

Mr Evans described feeling “let down” by the mini-budget unveiled by Liz Truss’s administration that sunk the pound and plunged the UK into deeper financial crisis.

He considers himself “a traditional conservative” but believes the Tories are now “representing their own interests or the interests of the ultra-wealthy” rather than the British public.

“I do think (my views) are now completely detached from where the Conservative Party is,” Mr Evans said.

Marc Evans
Marc Evans and his partner Kate Thawley (Marc Evans/PA)

“They’re not listening to the British people and they’re not trying to understand where people are coming from and the struggles that people are going through.

Mr Evans also said he feels “let down” by the Tories.

“As a nurse… I’ve just been paid for this month, my mortgage has just come out and my other bills have just come out and I’m just about to go back into my overdraft,” he said.

“I’ve used food banks, I feel I’ve got no support at the moment and I just feel completely let down and trapped by the system at the moment as well.

“My wage is decent compared to some in this country but I still feel that I’m really struggling and there will be a lot of people out there a lot worse off than myself.”

Mr Evans said Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour Party conference in September “stood out” to him as “being a new direction that we need to take”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Mr Evans said Rishi Sunak is ‘a successor of a successor of Boris Johnson’ and should not govern (Daniel Leal/PA)

“The message from Labour at the moment is clear, it feels consistent, it feels calm,” he said.

“Giving Keir Starmer a chance and actually listening to what he had to say at the Labour Party conference, I think that really stood out to me as being a new direction that we need to take, that we need to make these fundamental changes.

“Whereas the message coming from the Conservative Party does seem rash and unorganised, and dishevelled.”

Mr Evans suggested Mr Sunak, who is set to become prime minister after an audience with the King on Tuesday, should call a general election and “accept defeat”.

“I don’t think it’s possible for them to claw their way back right now, I think they are too far gone,” he said.

“I think what they need to do is give the public what we want which is a general election.

“They need to admit defeat as it looks fairly certain they will lose heavily.

“They need to then regroup and refresh and think carefully about how they can get the public back on board at future elections.”

