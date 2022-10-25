Good Friday Agreement bodies should be used to increase UK/Irish contacts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Good Friday Agreement bodies should be used to increase UK/Irish contacts

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 11:47 am
(front row, centre left to right) Karen Bradley MP and Brendan Smith TD, with assembly members and delegates at the 62nd plenary of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (PA)
(front row, centre left to right) Karen Bradley MP and Brendan Smith TD, with assembly members and delegates at the 62nd plenary of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (PA)

The untapped potential of political bodies created by the Good Friday Agreement should be used to increase UK/Irish relations post-Brexit, parliamentarians have urged.

The British Irish Parliament Assembly, which brings together lawmakers from Westminster and the Oireachtas parliament in Dublin, said a reduction of contact between officials and politicians following Brexit has negatively affected the UK-Irish relationship.

The BIPA held its 62nd plenary sitting in Co Cavan this week.

A new report by the Assembly’s Sovereign Affairs Committee highlighted that, before Brexit, UK and Irish representatives met regularly at official and ministerial levels during EU proceedings.

British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly
Senator Emer Currie asking a question during the 62nd plenary of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (Liam McBurney/PA)

It noted that the offices of their respective delegations were located next door to each other in Brussels.

These regular contacts offered opportunities to build informal relationships which helped mutual understanding and cooperation, the committee said.

It has now called on both governments to maximise the potential of other structures, established under the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, to find new ways to increase informal relations.

It said formal meetings of both parties through the British Irish Council and the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference should be “less episodic” and not only focused on crisis events.

The lawmakers said their own body – the British Irish Parliamentary Assembly – could also be further developed as a forum to address bilateral issues.

Committee chair Senator Emer Currie said: “Regular contact, formal and informal, have been the bedrock of the relationship between our two countries, and it was strongest when they were most regular.

“It took Brexit to realise just how important it had been.

“We don’t think new bodies or institutions are necessary to recreate the contact we had.

“Instead, regularising and prioritising meetings of the institutions of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, as well as widening their scope, should go a long way to further deepening our close and historical ties.

“The very nature of Brexit means a potential divergence in law and regulation.

“We need a plan to build understanding and cooperation even if we choose different paths.”

