World leaders call for cooperation as they congratulate Sunak on appointment

World leaders have called for cooperation on issues ranging from climate change and the energy crisis to the Northern Ireland Protocol and war in Ukraine, as they congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister.

Premiers from the US, Japan and across the European Union shared public messages with Mr Sunak after his appointment on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Sunak faces difficult decisions early in his premiership over the Northern Ireland Protocol, and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, who has led talks between the EU and the UK over the issue, pointed to the issue as he congratulated Mr Sunak on his new role.

Congratulations @RishiSunak. A positive 🇪🇺🇬🇧 relationship is of strategic importance. I remain committed to working intensively & constructively to foster such a partnership, in full respect of our agreements. This includes our work on joint solutions under the Protocol on IE/NI. — Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) October 25, 2022

“A positive (EU and UK) relationship is of strategic importance,” Mr Sefcovic tweeted.

“I remain committed to working intensively and constructively to foster such a partnership, in full respect of our agreements.

“This includes our work on joint solutions under the Protocol.”

US President Joe Biden, who earlier described Mr Sunak’s appointment as the first person of colour to be the UK’s Prime Minister as a “groundbreaking milestone”, tweeted on Tuesday: “Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine.”

Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 25, 2022

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau described his nation’s partnership with the UK as “one of the strongest relationships between any two countries in the world” as he congratulated Mr Sunak and wished outgoing premier Liz Truss “all the best in her future”.

Congratulations, @RishiSunak. The partnership between our two countries is defined by the history – and the priorities – we share. As we work to deliver results for the people who call Canada and the United Kingdom home, let’s continue to strengthen this partnership. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 25, 2022

“Canada’s partnership with the United Kingdom, one of the strongest relationships between any two countries in the world, is defined by our rich shared history, our close friendship, and an unwavering commitment to human rights, democracy, and the rules-based international order,” Mr Trudeau said in a written statement.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Sunak to strengthen this relationship as we continue to address ongoing global concerns, including Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, economic uncertainty, and climate change.

“I also look forward to collaborating with Prime Minister Sunak to bolster our important economic relationship as we negotiate a comprehensive, ambitious, and inclusive Canada-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement, as well as the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“Together, we will remain focused on creating good middle-class jobs and opportunities for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, while driving economic growth that benefits everyone.

“I wish prime minister Elizabeth Truss all the best in her future endeavours.”

Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of Japan extended his “heartfelt congratulations” to Mr Sunak.

I express my heartfelt congratulations to @RishiSunak for assuming the office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. — 岸田文雄 (@kishida230) October 25, 2022

“I wish you success in your future endeavors and look forward to working with you to deepen our bilateral cooperation as global strategic partners in a range of areas,” he tweeted.

Also among those offering messages of support were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called for continued strengthening of the “strategic partnership” between the UK and his nation in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron also focused his congratulatory message on the invasion.

Congratulations to @RishiSunak, who has become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together we will continue working to tackle the challenges of the moment, including the war in Ukraine and its many consequences for Europe and the world. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 25, 2022

“Together we will continue working to tackle the challenges of the moment, including the war in Ukraine and its many consequences for Europe and the world,” Mr Macron tweeted.