Suspected members of Channel crossings people smuggling network arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Suspected members of Channel crossings people smuggling network arrested

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 4:20 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 7:18 pm
Small boats and outboard motors were found (PA)
Small boats and outboard motors were found (PA)

Six men suspected of being part of a people smuggling network behind Channel crossings have been arrested in France.

The group, from Iraq, Afghanistan, Sudan and France, are accused of storing boats which would have been used by migrants to make the journey across the Channel to the UK, the National Crime Agency said.

Four boats and motors, as well as 133 lifejackets, were seized from a lock-up garage in northern France when the arrests were made between October 18 and 20.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Boats used by migrants to cross the Channel which are being stored at a warehouse in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

According to French police, the group visited the garage 20 times between July 29 and October 20 and are said to have taken delivery of the boats.

They are due to stand trial in the French courts in February next year.

NCA deputy director Andrea Wilson said: “These arrests and the significant seizure of boats and lifejackets are a result of the close partnership working between the NCA and our partners in France.

“Seizing these items means they will not be utilised by criminal gangs sending people on these dangerous Channel crossings.”

The news follows unconfirmed reports that around 30 migrants are missing after about 80 are said to have landed undetected in Kent on Sunday.

Police were reportedly called to a home where one man had gone to ask to use a phone.

This is the third time this year an “uncontrolled landing” has been recorded by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), after other incidents in June and September.

2021 saw 39 uncontrolled landings, the MoD previously said.

It is understood the latest incident took place on Shakespeare beach in Dover involving two boats, with Border Force officials and police officers arriving shortly afterwards to apprehend the people who were still in the area.

The Home Office refused to provide any more information or confirm how many people had been detained in the incident and whether any were still unaccounted for.

The department did not explain why it could not provide the information other than to say it would not comment on a live investigation.

Kent Police also declined to provide any information on its involvement in the incident, instead directing questions to the Home Office.

More than 38,000 people have been recorded as arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year, according to provisional government figures.

This includes more than 13,000 since the start of September.

On Sunday, 528 people were recorded making the journey in 10 boats but no crossings took place on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

James Cleverly sought to defend Suella Braverman’s reappointment (James Manning/PA)
Halloween fiscal statement may be delayed as Suella Braverman’s return defended
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak to face first Prime Minister’s questions as he commences premiership
NHS leaders fear that they will need to raid existing budgets to prevent bed blocking this winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS leaders call for clarity over funding to prevent winter bed blocking
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Academy says its British pilots are not passing classified information to China
Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy is co-chair of the group (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Labour child poverty commission to hold first meeting
US President Joe Biden spoke with Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (Toby Melville/PA)
UK remains ‘closest ally’, Biden tells Sunak
Rishi Sunak waves from the door of 10 Downing Street after becoming Prime Minister (Victoria Jones/PA)
Less diverse but some surprise comebacks: Key statistics about the new Cabinet
Rishi Sunak spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday evening (Yui Mok/PA)
UK support for Ukraine ‘as strong as ever’, Sunak tells Zelensky in call
The Union Flag flies above the Victoria Tower (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Peers pay tribute to Baroness May Blood following death aged 84
Johnny Mercer in Downing Street, London on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Johnny Mercer returns as veterans’ minister in Sunak reshuffle

Most Read

1
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
3
3 Carron Den's striking exterior perfectly complements its stylish interior.
Striking Stonehaven family home on the market for £495,000
4
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
5
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
6
Tyler, Jade, Neil and Millie Ritchie. Eight-year-old Tyler is struggling to find the right autism support at school. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
‘We feel like we’re trying to find our way in the dark’: Aberdeenshire family…
7
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
8
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
9
Small boats and outboard motors were found (PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…

More from Press and Journal

An Aberdeen campaigner has warned many people on state pensions are going into debt and relying on foodbanks. Image: Shutterstock
Pensioners who want to be 'helping younger generation' turning to foodbanks to get by
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
'It ends today or it ends in jail': Sheriff's warning to seagull shooter
Orkney St Magnus
Here comes the sun: Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral to welcome art exhibition as part…
Small boats and outboard motors were found (PA)
Motorists delaying crucial car repairs
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
New PM Rishi Sunak has already been criticised for his stilted public speaking style (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident's debit card
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club's Hamish McKay competing at the national cross country relay championships in Cumbernauld. Image: Bobby Gavin
Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Deveronvale FC PICTURE CONTENT - Ben Barron of Forres
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights

Editor's Picks

Most Commented