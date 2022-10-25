UK remains ‘closest ally’, Biden tells Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK remains ‘closest ally’, Biden tells Sunak

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 11:18 pm
US President Joe Biden spoke with Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (Toby Melville/PA)
US President Joe Biden spoke with Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (Toby Melville/PA)

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden discussed the war in Ukraine during a call on Tuesday evening, as the US President called the UK his country’s “closest ally”.

The new Prime Minister, who took over from Liz Truss on Tuesday, will meet Joe Biden in the coming weeks at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

A Downing Street spokesperson said that Mr Biden congratulated Mr Sunak on his appointment, adding that “the leaders looked forward to working closely together”.

Only in recent days had Mr Biden appeared to publicly criticise Liz Truss’s doomed economic strategy, in a rare intervention by the US President.

Rishi Sunak becomes new PM
Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Relations between the two countries have also been somewhat strained in recent years amid ongoing UK-EU tensions over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland, with White House concerns over the impact on peace in the region.

The issue appears to have come up in the call, according to details released by Downing Street, as well as the war in Ukraine and the rising power of China.

The spokesperson said: “President Biden congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment and the leaders looked forward to working closely together. President Biden said that the UK remains America’s closest ally, and the Prime Minister agreed on the huge strength of the relationship.

“The leaders discussed the extent of UK-US cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions such as the Indo-Pacific where the AUKUS pact forms part of our efforts to enhance stability and counter China’s malign influence.

“They reflected on the leading role our countries are playing in supporting the people of Ukraine and ensuring Putin fails in this war.

“The Prime Minister and President Biden also agreed on the need to ensure the people of Northern Ireland have security and prosperity through preserving the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“The leaders looked forward to meeting in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia.”

