New Wales Secretary wants to get families and firms through challenging winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

New Wales Secretary wants to get families and firms through challenging winter

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 1:08 pm
David TC Davies arriving in Downing Street, London (PA)
David TC Davies arriving in Downing Street, London (PA)

The new Secretary of State for Wales has said his first priority is to get families and businesses “through this challenging winter”.

Veteran Tory politician David TC Davies, was promoted to the Cabinet role on Tuesday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after his predecessor Sir Robert Buckland resigned.

The Monmouth MP backed Mr Sunak in the most recent leadership contest after voting in September for Liz Truss, whose premiership came to an end after just 49 days.

Mr Davies told PA news agency it was a “privilege and an honour to be appointed” and that he would “promote the interests of the people of Wales”.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister for the trust that has been placed in me,” Mr Davies said on Wednesday after first Cabinet meeting in Downing Street.

“We now have a new Prime Minister and a new Cabinet who are determined to focus on delivering for the people that we serve.

Cabinet Meeting
The new Cabinet (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I look forward to working alongside my colleagues in Westminster and with the Welsh Government on the common goal of improving lives and increasing opportunity for all the people of Wales.

“Wales and the rest of the UK face significant challenges,” he added.

“I understand that the cost of living and the economic situation are having a significant impact on every single person in the country.

“My first priority is to help ensure families, businesses and individuals across Wales are helped through this challenging winter.

“I promise to be a strong advocate for Wales around the Cabinet table, doing all I can to promote the interests of the people of Wales.”

Mr Davies said he wanted to work on growing investment in Wales including unlocking the country’s potential for producing renewable and nuclear energy, and ensuring it continues to benefit from the union.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford congratulated Mr Davies on his new role and said: “We look forward to building a constructive relationship as we work together for the benefit of the people of Wales.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said: “David will be invaluable in ensuring Wales is at the heart of the UK Government.”

It is understood the Welsh Government believed it had begun to build a good working relationship with Mr Buckland during his short four months in the post.

Having served as junior minister in the Wales Office since 2019 Mr Davies has had no shortage of clashes with Welsh MPs and the Welsh Government over matters including Covid pandemic rules, coal tip safety and the state of the union, therefore it remains to be seen if he can foster cooperation between his Government and other parties.

Mr Drakeford who revealed on Twitter that he had received a phone call from Mr Sunak on Tuesday night said he had told the new PM the last thing people in Wales need is a “further dose of Tory austerity”.

Former PM Liz Truss did not once call Mr Drakeford or Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her brief time in office, breaking with the informal tradition of contacting the leaders of devolved governments shortly after coming into office.

Rishi Sunak becomes new PM
Sir Robert Buckland resigned as Wales Secretary saying he would support the new PM from the backbenches (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Davies was born in London but was brought up in South Wales and went to Bassaleg School, a comprehensive school just outside of Newport.

After leaving school he went to work for British Steel and joined the Territorial Army, serving for 18 months as a Gunner with 104 Air Defence Regiment at Raglan Barracks.

He also worked for his family’s shipping company, Burrow Heath Ltd and served as a Special Constable for nine years with the British Transport Police.

He was elected as a Welsh Assembly member for Monmouth in 1999 and held the seat until 2007.

In 2005 he was first elected to parliament and has ever since been Monmouth’s representative in Westminster.

Rishi Sunak becomes new PM
Mr Davies among Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s newly formed cabinet (PA)

Chair of the Welsh Affairs Select Committee between 2010 and 2019, Mr Davies was also an assistant government whip from February 2020 to July this year.

His appointment means the Government will avoid the criticism it faced over having an MP representing a seat in England as Welsh Secretary.

Sir Robert, who is from Llanelli in South Wales, was the MP for South Swindon.

Mr Davies is also a fluent Welsh speaker and went on Welsh language channel S4C’s political programme Y Byd yn ei Le – The World in its Place – two weeks ago to defend the Government’s mini-budget.

He told presenters: “The budget has had an effect, and it’s had an effect on the markets, on mortgage payments, there’s no two ways about it – I accept that.

“But if we hadn’t done anything, the fact that many businesses wouldn’t be able to pay their bills, that lots of homes wouldn’t be able to afford their bills, would also have had an effect.

“There’s no simple answer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A statement on the new 10-year strategy was delivered to MSPs on Wednesday (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Kevin Stewart: MSPs must do everything they can to reduce suicide in Scotland
Humza Yousaf has been branded the worst Health Secretary since devolution (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf told to fix A&E waits ahead of winter or quit
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer (right) meets Bill Gates in his office in the Houses of Parliament in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Keir Starmer meets Bill Gates in Parliament
The Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (PA)
Qatar to scrap mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of World Cup
The head of the Government’s debt management office has said that it was given around 10 days to determine how much cash it needed to raise ahead of the former Chancellor’s mini budget (Aaron Chown/ PA)
Debt management office given around 10 days’ warning pre mini-budget, boss says
A watchdog has described ‘wretched’ conditions at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent, which he warned is already past the point of being unsafe (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Watchdog describes unsafe and wretched conditions at migrants processing centre
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak says Braverman’s security breach was ‘mistake’ amid calls for inquiry
Grant Shapps
Grant Shapps: A look at the new business and energy secretary's voting record
Cabinet minister and former journalist Michael Gove offered a passionate defence of media freedom on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove promises ‘staunch defence’ of media freedom
Micheal Martin and Rishi Sunak were due to speak on Wednesday evening (PA)
Martin hopes new PM will agree that negotiation best way out of NI Protocol…

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
David TC Davies arriving in Downing Street, London (PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Editor's Picks

Most Commented