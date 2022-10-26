Police Scotland may reduce key services as budget squeezed, MSPs warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Police Scotland may reduce key services as budget squeezed, MSPs warned

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 1:21 pm
Police Scotland officials gave evidence (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland officials gave evidence (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police Scotland may have to pull back from key services like community policing as it eyes budget cuts, MSPs have been warned.

Even the future of the 101 non-emergency call service is being questioned, senior officials told a Holyrood committee, with forecasts expecting around 4,400 officer and staff jobs could go over four years.

An SNP member of the Criminal Justice Committee said Wednesday’s evidence was the most “stark” he had heard in years, while a Conservative said it was “terrifying”.

It comes after the Scottish Government’s resource spending review said both the police and the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) should “plan for a flat-cash settlement over the period” up to 2026-27.

Police Scotland’s deputy chief officer David Page and other officials set out the impact of inflation on the force’s budget, saying “very, very difficult decisions” are ahead.

Financial projections have been made on the understanding a 5% pay award will be agreed, he said.

Mr Page said: “The vast majority of our budget is people, so any cuts on our budget will fall squarely on people – police and staff who make up Police Scotland.”

Reducing numbers would make Police Scotland more reliant on support from other forces in England and Wales at major events, he said, a practice known as mutual aid.

He said: “We’re looking at things like having to pull back from the types of policing we do at the minute because we won’t have bodies to do it, to be quite frank.

“Things like community policing, campus cops, which incidents do we attend in terms of roads policing.

“Mental wellbeing, things like that.”

Saying the police often have to pick up “slack” from other government agencies, he added: “Our ability to answer 999 calls, it will be slowed.

“The 101, service, do we continue with that?

“If we don’t continue with the 101 service, all that will do is shift people into dialling 999.”

Response policing, digital forensics and public protection are all areas which will be squeezed, he said.

He continued: “There’s a real concern we won’t be able to discharge our duties as we currently do.”

Conservative MSP Jamie Greene asked him if this is a realistic scenario.

Mr Page said all of these service areas are currently under consideration, while his colleague James Gray – the force’s chief financial officer – said they are not “scaremongering”.

Mr Greene asked Mr Page if he agrees with the Scottish Police Federation’s comments that crime would increase, victims would be let down and public confidence would diminish.

Mr Page responded: “I think if you look at experience in England and Wales you’d have to agree with that.”

Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
MSPs spoke to the officials on Wednesday morning (Jane Barlow/PA)

Conservative MSP Russell Findlay asked why the chief constable was not giving evidence to the committee, with Mr Page saying it was because it concerned a budget matter.

Mr Findlay said there were reports the chief constable was “pursuing other roles”, to which Mr Page replied: “The chief constable’s looking at the other roles was not in connection to the budget.

“He’s fully committed to Police Scotland going forwards.”

The Tory MSP later said much of the evidence had been “terrifying”.

The SNP’s Fulton MacGregor said the officials’ statements had been the “starkest” he had heard in his six years at Holyrood.

“We need to sit up and take note,” he added.

Earlier, a union representing police staff called for urgent intervention from the Scottish Government following warnings of “massive cuts” to Police Scotland’s budget which it said could risk public safety.

Unison has called on ministers to “prioritise public safety” and “properly fund the police service” after warnings 4,500 jobs could be cut.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “Our largely fixed budgets and limited fiscal powers means the UK Government needs to provide the Scottish Government with sufficient funding to support public services and the economy in these difficult times.

“We have already made difficult choices to support pay offers in 2022-23 and rightly so, as our police workforce deserve this.

“While policing matters and budgetary prioritisation are always a matter for the chief constable, we remain fully committed to using the resources available to us to support the vital work of Police Scotland in delivering effective and responsive policing across Scotland.

“We will work with justice organisations including Police Scotland and SPA to develop and co-ordinate their delivery plans in response to the high-level spending review allocations.

“Despite UK Government austerity we have increased police funding year-on-year since 2016-17 and have invested more than £10 billion in policing since the creation of Police Scotland in 2013.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The responsibility for funding public services is largely devolved across the UK, but we have provided the Scottish Government with a record £41 billion per year for the next three years – the highest spending review settlement since devolution.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A statement on the new 10-year strategy was delivered to MSPs on Wednesday (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Kevin Stewart: MSPs must do everything they can to reduce suicide in Scotland
Humza Yousaf has been branded the worst Health Secretary since devolution (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf told to fix A&E waits ahead of winter or quit
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer (right) meets Bill Gates in his office in the Houses of Parliament in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Keir Starmer meets Bill Gates in Parliament
The Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (PA)
Qatar to scrap mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of World Cup
The head of the Government’s debt management office has said that it was given around 10 days to determine how much cash it needed to raise ahead of the former Chancellor’s mini budget (Aaron Chown/ PA)
Debt management office given around 10 days’ warning pre mini-budget, boss says
A watchdog has described ‘wretched’ conditions at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent, which he warned is already past the point of being unsafe (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Watchdog describes unsafe and wretched conditions at migrants processing centre
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak says Braverman’s security breach was ‘mistake’ amid calls for inquiry
Grant Shapps
Grant Shapps: A look at the new business and energy secretary's voting record
Cabinet minister and former journalist Michael Gove offered a passionate defence of media freedom on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove promises ‘staunch defence’ of media freedom
Micheal Martin and Rishi Sunak were due to speak on Wednesday evening (PA)
Martin hopes new PM will agree that negotiation best way out of NI Protocol…

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Police Scotland officials gave evidence (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended

Editor's Picks

Most Commented