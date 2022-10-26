Almost half of Scots have avoided seeking NHS treatment in past year – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Almost half of Scots have avoided seeking NHS treatment in past year – survey

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 1:29 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 5:47 pm
The Royal College of Nursing is currently balloting for strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Royal College of Nursing is currently balloting for strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)

Almost half of Scots have avoided NHS treatment in the past year, a new poll shows.

A YouGov study for the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) asked 1,009 people in Scotland earlier this year various questions about the state of the NHS and their stance on potential strikes.

The RCN Scotland is among the unions pushing for a better pay deal, with members being balloted on potential industrial action.

But one union – Unison – said it would suspend its strike ballot to allow for the offer to be considered.

The poll showed 10% of those asked said they had avoided NHS services many times in the past year when they felt unwell, 22% had done so a few times, and 12% reported not seeking treatment once.

Some 47% of those who avoided the NHS said they worried about long waits, 42% were concerned it would increase pressure on the health service, and 27% reported knowing how to treat themselves.

The poll also issued a stark warning to the Government over industrial action, with the vast majority of those surveyed saying they would be sympathetic towards a strike by nurses.

Some 50% of respondents said they would have “a lot of sympathy” with striking nurses, while 28% said they would have a “fair amount”.

Just 17% said they would have little or no sympathy.

When asked if they would support a strike by nurses, 42% said they would “strongly support” action, while a further 27% said they would “tend to support” it.

A total of 22% said they would oppose action to some degree.

The Scottish Government made a formal offer to unions at the end of last week as a result of talks that went on into the early hours of Friday.

As part of the deal, NHS Agenda for Change staff – which excludes only doctors, dentists and senior managers in the health service – would receive a flat rate increase of £2,205, backdated to April.

The poll also found that 78% of those surveyed said they would support nurses receiving a pay rise in line with inflation, with only 12% opposed and 62% saying they would support an above inflation offer, while 26% were opposed.

RCN Scotland has asked for an offer equivalent to inflation plus 5% – which would mean an increase of at least 15%.

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the latest pay offer was the largest since devolution (PA)

While Health Secretary Humza Yousaf heralded the biggest pay offer since devolution, unions described it as a “kick in the teeth” and RCN Scotland said its ballot on industrial action would continue.

RCN Scotland director Colin Poolman said: “Strike action is always a last resort.

“That it has come to this demonstrates just how concerned our members are for the safety of their patients, how undervalued and demoralised they are feeling and how frustrated they are at the Scottish Government’s continued failure to listen and act.

“Our members have the support of the public who can see the devasting impact that nursing staff shortages are having on the care they and their families receive.

“The Scottish Government must do better if Scotland is to have the nursing workforce it needs.

“It is not a decision to be taken lightly but I would urge members to vote in favour of strike action and to post back their ballot papers now.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures are a “damning verdict” for the Health Secretary.

“Patients should always be fully confident that the NHS will be there to treat them, but it is clear that isn’t the case due to Humza Yousaf’s continued inaction,” he added.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the poll “reads like a line from a dystopian novel”.

The survey comes as the Unite union announced it will be urging members to reject the Scottish Government’s offer.

The union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Thousands of vital NHS workers have made it clear that they are prepared to take strike action in their fight for better pay.

“The Scottish Government must take notice of the scale of the cost-of-living crisis confronting our members and take action now to ensure that NHS Scotland can make a better offer.”

Unison announced on Wednesday it would be suspending its ballot for strike action to allow for the offer to be considered.

Wilma Brown, the chairwoman of the union’s health committee, said: “This is a final pay offer from the Scottish Government, it is also significantly different from the previous offers, so we think it is right that NHS members decide whether they are willing to accept it.

“Unison is a member-led union, so members will decide. NHS staff are working through two crises: an NHS crisis and a cost-of-living crisis.”

