Quarter of whole-time firefighters unaffordable with budget cuts, MSPs warned

Budget cuts over the coming years could lead to around a quarter of Scotland’s whole-time firefighting service becoming unaffordable, MSPs have been told.

Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee heard response times to incidents would likely be affected if firefighter numbers had to be reduced.

Senior officers from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spoke to the committee shortly after Police Scotland officials also warned of cuts in the wake of the Scottish Government’s resource spending review.

The fire service was asked to assess the impact of a possible “flat cash settlement” continuing to the 2026/27 financial year, meaning funding would not go up in line with inflation.

Ross Haggart of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service addressed MSPs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Interim chief fire officer Ross Haggart said that in this scenario, savings of £12 million to £18 million would need to be made next year.

Over the next four years, savings of between £29 million and £43 million would need to be made, he said.

Mr Haggart said: “We will not be able to make savings of those magnitudes without it impacting upon staffing within the organisation and operational staffing within the organisation.”

He stressed that SFRS employs different types of firefighters, some of whom are whole-time while others are part-time.

This means there is not a direct link between firefighter numbers and the SFRS budget, he said.

He continued: “We will always seek to protect frontline service delivery for communities.

“But as I’ve said, the current staffing arrangements and the service delivery model that we have got would not be sustainable in its current form if resource spending review figures turned into annual budgets for us.”

Options include changing crewing arrangements at some stations, removing some fire engines from service, or closing fire stations, he said.

Important evidence being heard this morning from @PoliceScotland and @fire_scot on the possible impact of a flat cash settlement for the next 4 financial years. Watch online: https://t.co/qXJGjvVB9M pic.twitter.com/RQicz9sawA — Criminal Justice Committee (@SP_Justice) October 26, 2022

Conservative MSP Jamie Greene asked for further details on what such a reduction would mean on a full-time equivalent basis.

Mr Haggart said a proportionate reduction in firefighter numbers would lead to around 780 firefighter posts being lost.

He said: “That probably equates roughly to about 30 full-time fire appliances.

“We currently have within the service 116 full-time fire appliances, and we’ve also got 345 on-call appliances as well.

“So that gives you an order of magnitude that we would be talking about probably if we were to apply the savings proportionally across the organisation.

“We would probably be talking about 25% of the whole-time firefighting establishment that would not become affordable by the end of the four-year period.”

Mr Greene said this pointed to “quite a big reduction” and asked what the consequences would be.

Mr Haggart said: “Generally speaking across the piece, we would expect our attendance times to incidents to increase proportionately to how much resource we have to remove from service.”