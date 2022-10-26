Rishi Sunak commits to appointing new ethics adviser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak commits to appointing new ethics adviser

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 2:30 pm
Rishi Sunak will appoint a new ethics adviser (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rishi Sunak will appoint a new ethics adviser (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Rishi Sunak will appoint a new independent ethics adviser, filling a gap left by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Downing Street confirmed on Wednesday that the new Prime Minister will soon move to appoint a new independent adviser on ministerial interests.

Lord Geidt, the previous adviser on ministers’ interests, quit in June and had not been replaced when Boris Johnson announced he was standing down.

Ms Truss, during her brief tenure in Downing Street, had not appointed an ethics adviser.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that the appointment of the new ethics adviser would be “done shortly”.

New Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin also confirmed in the Commons that “it is absolutely the Prime Minister’s intention to appoint an independent adviser”.

Under Mr Johnson’s tenure, two ethics advisers quit within two years.

Veteran civil servant Sir Alex Allan quit as ethics adviser in November 2020 after Mr Johnson failed to act on a critical report on alleged bullying by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

His successor, Lord Geidt, resigned in June this year after accusing Mr Johnson of proposing a “deliberate” breach of the ministerial code.

Lord Geidt said he had been narrowly clinging on to his role over partygate but ultimately quit after being forced into an “impossible and odious” position by the then-prime minister over steel tariffs.

Mr Sunak, who promised his Government would have “integrity” during his first speech at Downing Street, is facing questions about the appointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

Ms Truss forced Ms Braverman out after she breached the ministerial code by sending an official document to a Tory backbencher from a personal email.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman declined to discuss whether Ms Braverman could be referred to the new ethics adviser, refusing to speculate on individual cases.

Over the summer, Mr Sunak said that appointing an ethics adviser would be among the first things he would do as prime minister.

[[title]]

[[text]]
