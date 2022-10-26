Humza Yousaf told to fix A&E waits ahead of winter or quit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Humza Yousaf told to fix A&E waits ahead of winter or quit

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 6:18 pm
Humza Yousaf has been branded the worst Health Secretary since devolution (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf has been branded the worst Health Secretary since devolution (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Humza Yousaf has been branded as Scotland’s worst health secretary since devolution – as Labour demand he reduces record high A&E waiting times or quit.

Scottish Labour led a debate in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday to express concern for the health service ahead of a “challenging” winter.

Public Health Scotland data revealed 65.3% of emergency department attendees were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours in the week up to October 16.

While it is a slight increase on the 64.2% recorded in the previous week, it is far from the 95% target from the Scottish Government.

Leading the debate, Labour’s health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said urged the Health Secretary to take urgent action.

Scottish Parliament
Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour health spokesperson, demanded the Health Secretary make urgent changes (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“I have been in Parliament for 23 years and I can say without fear of contradiction that Humza Yousaf is absolutely the worst health secretary since devolution,” she said.

His four predecessors – Nicola Sturgeon, Alex Neil, Shona Robison and Jeane Freeman – all recorded significantly higher statistics in the four-hour A&E waits.

Ms Baillie told the Scottish Parliament that the now First Minister’s record in October 2011 was 95.9%, followed by 93.9% from Mr Neil in 2013, 91% under Shona Robison and 89.6% under Jeane Freeman in October 2020.

She said: “Let me remind you, that’s eight months into the same pandemic this Health Secretary blames all of his failings on.”

The record low figures mean around 37 people could have lost their lives because of A&E delays in just a week, according to Ms Baillie.

She added: ““Our NHS is on its knees. The Health Secretary has a choice because doing nothing is not a choice.

“He needs to stop people needlessly dying this winter. So his choice is set out a clear plan to end waiting times of more than eight hours because this is about saving lives.

“And if he can’t do that, frankly, he must resign.”

In response, Mr Yousaf said no one would “deny the NHS is under significant pressure” this winter.

But he said Labour had their “fingers in their ears” to ignore the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic caused to the health sector.

He said: “I have no doubt that the NHS has had challenges pre-pandemic. But for Labour not to recognise that Covid has been the biggest shock they have faced is frankly burying their heads in the sand.”

He continued: “The NHS will not recover in weeks as Jackie Baillie is demanding – or even months – it will take years.

“That’s why the £1 billion recovery plan is predicated on five years of substantial investment and reform. I am certainly committed to that recovery.”

He added: “And while of course, the level of performance is not where I would want it to be…we will do everything we can to take a whole system’s approach to reduce these pressures.

“We must be frank that we face a very, very difficult winter accumulative pressures of the pandemic, the flu, the usual winter pressures of slips, trips and falls and therefor my focus and that of the government’s will be to spend every single waking moment supporting our NHS and the staff that work within it.”

An amended motion, in which the Scottish Government highlighted the “exceptional work of NHS staff through the pandemic and beyond”, was passed by 62 votes to 51.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A statement on the new 10-year strategy was delivered to MSPs on Wednesday (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Kevin Stewart: MSPs must do everything they can to reduce suicide in Scotland
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer (right) meets Bill Gates in his office in the Houses of Parliament in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Keir Starmer meets Bill Gates in Parliament
The Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (PA)
Qatar to scrap mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of World Cup
The head of the Government’s debt management office has said that it was given around 10 days to determine how much cash it needed to raise ahead of the former Chancellor’s mini budget (Aaron Chown/ PA)
Debt management office given around 10 days’ warning pre mini-budget, boss says
A watchdog has described ‘wretched’ conditions at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent, which he warned is already past the point of being unsafe (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Watchdog describes unsafe and wretched conditions at migrants processing centre
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak says Braverman’s security breach was ‘mistake’ amid calls for inquiry
Grant Shapps
Grant Shapps: A look at the new business and energy secretary's voting record
Cabinet minister and former journalist Michael Gove offered a passionate defence of media freedom on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove promises ‘staunch defence’ of media freedom
Micheal Martin and Rishi Sunak were due to speak on Wednesday evening (PA)
Martin hopes new PM will agree that negotiation best way out of NI Protocol…
A worker at the Cuadrilla fracking site in Preston New Road in Lancashire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rishi Sunak restores fracking ban in move hailed as ‘victory for common sense’

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Humza Yousaf has been branded the worst Health Secretary since devolution (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Editor's Picks

Most Commented