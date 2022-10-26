Minister tells party leaders election will go ahead if Stormont not restored

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister tells party leaders election will go ahead if Stormont not restored

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 8:50 pm
Chris Heaton-Harris has been meeting Northern Ireland political leaders (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chris Heaton-Harris has been meeting Northern Ireland political leaders (Victoria Jones/PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is determined to push ahead with calling an Assembly election if powersharing institutions are not restored by Friday, Stormont party leaders have said.

Mr Heaton-Harris was holding discussions with Northern Ireland’s political leaders on Wednesday as a deadline for calling another election in the region approaches.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he is “ready to fight” the new election while Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said the priority should be the restoration of the executive.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the election was the last thing people in Northern Ireland wanted, while Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said it would lead to further polarisation.

The Northern Ireland Secretary has repeatedly warned that he will call a Stormont poll if Friday’s deadline passes without a devolved executive being formed.

The DUP has refused to engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast in the wake of May’s Assembly election, meaning it has not been possible to form an executive.

The party’s boycott is part of a campaign of opposition to the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol and it says it will not return to powersharing until decisive action is taken to remove the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey told reporters in London there was “still some way to go” in solving the problems over the protocol following his phone conversation with Mr Heaton-Harris.

He said: “I think the Secretary of State is of a mind to call an election, that is a matter for the Government, frankly I don’t think it helps us to get any quicker towards the solution that we need or to get the political institutions back up and running and fully functioning again.

“We need to clear away the debris of the protocol, that needs to be our focus, we need to get agreement on arrangements that respect Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and that allow for continuing cross-border trade where that is required, and I don’t see how an election helps us to get there.

Ulster powersharing
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party was ready to fight an election (Liam McBurney/PA)

“But, to be clear, we’re ready to fight in that election, I’ve just been signing off on our election literature, we’re ready to go.

“If the Secretary of State decides to call the election I’m not afraid to take my case to the people.”

Mr Heaton-Harris, who was reappointed in his role by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, repeated on Wednesday his warning over another election, indicating that the change at No 10 has not altered the Government’s position on the issue.

Asked about the prospect of an election, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Wednesday: “That position remains that it will be triggered on the 28th. The exact date for the election will have to be set out subsequently.”

A 24-month legislative time frame to form an administration expires just after midnight on Friday.

If no ministerial executive is in place by then, the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another election.

Sinn Fein vice president Ms O’Neill, who would be in line to be first minister if the executive was formed ahead of the deadline, held talks with Mr Heaton-Harris in Belfast on Wednesday evening.

“The clock is obviously ticking and we’re very close to the Friday deadline,” she said.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill urged the DUP to drop its boycott of the devolved institutions (Mark Marlow/PA)

“My number one priority is the restoration of the executive, that should also be the Secretary of State’s priority.

“The people here deserve no less than a fully functioning executive, one that is going to get them through the cost-of-living crisis, one that’s going to fix and invest in our health service – that’s where we need to be.”

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

Talks with the EU resumed recently, with both London and Brussels talking up the potential of reaching an agreed solution but no breakthroughs are expected ahead of the election deadline.

While the Government has the ability to amend the legislation and prevent a winter election, Mr Heaton-Harris has made it clear he will call a fresh poll if the deadline passes, with December 15 the likely date.

On Wednesday, the Northern Ireland Secretary tweeted: “My priority is for NI’s political leaders to come together and restore the executive.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully-functioning devolved government, so I understand the public’s frustration.

“However, if the parties will not re-form, I will call an election.”

Following her meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris, Alliance Party leader Mrs Long said: “He is very clear at this stage in his view that an election must be called.

“I don’t think anyone in Northern Ireland would be angry or frustrated with him if he were to listen to their voices.

“I think a lot of people see spending £6.2 million on an election at a time when we have our public finances in disarray, a cost-of-living and a cost-of-doing-business crisis, I think the last thing they want to see are politicians’ mugshots on lampposts.”

Ulster Unionist leader Mr Beattie said: “It is a bit of a mess, we have got a real problem.

Political party leaders meeting
UUP leader Doug Beattie said an election would stop negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol (Mark Marlow/PA)

“Being thrust into an election at this time will just harden stances, it will stop negotiations on things like the protocol.

“I just cannot understand why the Northern Ireland Office and the UK Government can’t understand that Northern Ireland is in a nuanced position and they have to take nuanced decisions.”

The Assembly is being recalled on Thursday for a special sitting ahead of the deadline.

The sitting will see an attempt to elect a new speaker – a prerequisite before an executive can be appointed – but that bid is set to fail as the DUP will use its veto to block it.

