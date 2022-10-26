PM tells Taoiseach he wants ‘negotiated outcome’ to NI Protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM tells Taoiseach he wants ‘negotiated outcome’ to NI Protocol

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 9:06 pm
Rishi Sunak has told Micheal Martin he would prefer negotiated outcome to difficulties in the NI Protocol (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak has told Micheal Martin he would prefer negotiated outcome to difficulties in the NI Protocol (Victoria Jones/PA)

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Taoiseach Micheal Martin that he would prefers a “negotiated outcome” to issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The two leaders held a phone conversation on Wednesday evening.

Mr Martin said they discussed the need to find “agreed solutions” on the protocol.

The post-Brexit trading treaty, which is fiercely opposed by unionists in Northern Ireland, has led to the collapse of the Stormont Assembly and Executive.

British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly
Taoiseach Micheal Martin spoke to the Prime Minister on Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP has said it will not engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast until decisive action is taken to remove the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

The European Commission has warned that such unilateral action at Westminster would be in breach of international law and could prompt retaliatory action.

Following his conversation with the Prime Minister, the Taoiseach tweeted: “Good conversation with British PM @RishiSunak this evening.

“Discussed co-operation on Ukraine and ongoing developments in NI.

“Agreed on importance of EU-UK negotiations to find agreed solutions on the protocol.”

A spokesman for the Taoiseach said: “The Taoiseach and Prime Minister Sunak spoke this evening.

“The Taoiseach congratulated PM Sunak on his appointment and looked forward to the two Governments working closely together.

“They discussed cooperation in the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“They both agreed on the importance of EU-UK engagement to find agreed solutions to the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol and they discussed ongoing developments in Northern Ireland.

“The Taoiseach and the Prime Minister reiterated their commitment to a strong British-Irish relationship and looked forward to an early opportunity to meet.”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Taoiseach Micheal Martin this evening.

“The leaders agreed on the vital importance of a strong relationship between the UK and Ireland and expressed their determination to build on that friendship in the coming months.

“The Prime Minister welcomed Ireland’s ongoing support for Ukraine, and the leaders agreed on the importance of continued international unity in the face of (Vladimir) Putin’s aggression.

“Discussing the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister set out that his preference remained a negotiated outcome and hoped all parties would approach the current challenges with pragmatism and goodwill.

“The leaders agreed on the urgent need for a functioning executive in Northern Ireland. Both undertook to continue discussions in the coming weeks and months.”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also had a phone conversation with Mr Sunak.

She tweeted: “Very good phone call with UK PM @RishiSunak

“(The EU and UK) are strategic partners.

“Looking forward to working on crucial issues such as Russia’s war on Ukraine and climate change.

“And on finding joint solutions under the (Northern Ireland) Protocol on IE/NI that will provide stability and predictability.”

