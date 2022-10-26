UK critical infrastructure at risk from climate change, say MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

UK critical infrastructure at risk from climate change, say MPs

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 12:06 am
An engineer fixes telephone lines brought down by Storm Arwen (Danny Lawson/PA)
An engineer fixes telephone lines brought down by Storm Arwen (Danny Lawson/PA)

Britain’s national security is being jeopardised due to the failure of ministers to prepare for the increasing risks of extreme weather events due to climate change, a parliamentary inquiry has warned.

The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy said the UK’s critical national infrastructure (CNI) had been left exposed due an “extreme weakness” at the heart of Government.

In what it described as a “severe dereliction of duty”, the committee said no minister was prepared to take responsibility for ensuring the resilience of vital power, transport and communications networks – even though climate change was a recognised national security risk.

It warned major power blackouts, floods, landslides blocking roads, floods and buckling train lines due to extreme heat had the potential to create a series of “cascading” risks affecting other infrastructure elements.

“We have found that the Government has very little grip on a critical national security risk,” the committee, which is made up of senior MPs and peers, reported.

“Climate risks have previously been categorised as Tier 1 national security risks, but a grave lack of ministerial responsibility and accountability has left a gaping hole at the centre of government on this pressing future risk to UK CNI.”

The committee highlighted Storm Arwen last November when almost million people lost power, the Stonehaven rail tragedy when three people died in a derailment following torrential rain, and the failure of railway drainage systems which almost caused the National Blood Bank in Bristol to flood as examples of the problems the country faced.

Michael Ellis
Michael Ellis refused to appear before the committee to give evidence (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It took evidence during the last summer’s 40C heatwave when the country was facing significant rail disruptions, flight delays and power cuts due to another extreme weather event.

However the committee said it was astounded the minister nominally responsible for CNI resilience – the then Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis – refused to appear before it due to his “lack of command” of the issue.

“This acknowledgment of his lack of command of this issue – the reason given for his refusal – was in itself shocking, and suggests a severe dereliction of duty on the part of the Government,” the committee said.

“It appears that no minister is taking responsibility for this topic, and there are no cross-cabinet committees driving forward the Government’s work on adaptation and CNI resilience.

“It is hard to imagine the Government taking such a lax approach to any other recognised national security risk.”

The committee called on the Government to appoint a minister of state for CNI resilience with a team within the Cabinet Office to focus on the issue across a range of national security threats and hazards.

It said there should be a programme of regional exercises to ensure locally-based responders – such as the emergency services, the NHS and local authorities – are properly prepared for extreme weather events.

Committee chair, former foreign secretary Dame Margaret Beckett said: “Storm Arwen showed how quickly the effects of a power shutdown can impact on other sectors.

“These cascading crises are a major danger to the functioning of the UK economy, and to society – that’s why this is a serious risk to national security.

“This Government must finally recognise that prevention is better than cure and move on from their dangerously reactive approach to risk management.”

A Government spokesperson said: “There are robust systems in place to protect critical national infrastructure from the effects of climate change. This includes work through the national adaptation programme led by Defra, and the National Infrastructure Commission led by HMT.

“In the Cabinet Office, we have created a standardised approach to help departments capture and mitigate risks to critical infrastructure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing calls to expand the windfall tax on fossil fuel giants after Shell doubled its profits as it benefits from soaring energy prices (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak urged to expand windfall tax as Shell’s profits soar
The Scottish Child Payment uplift aims to tackle poverty (Ian West/PA)
Scottish Child Payment uplift backed by Holyrood committee
Tory Party chairman Nadim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
LGBT fans will be safe at Qatar World Cup, says Zahawi
The Stormont Assembly is set to be recalled today in a last ditch attempt to restore powersharing government before a fresh election is called (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein restates willingness to reform powersharing government
Suella Braverman deserves a ‘second chance’ as Home Secretary, Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi has argued (Victoria Jones/PA)
Suella Braverman deserves ‘second chance’ as Home Secretary, says Tory chairman
Estonia has called on new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to commit to raising British defence spending (Ben Birchall/PA)
Nato ally Estonia urges Rishi Sunak to increase UK defence spending
Rishi Sunak has demoted allies of Liz Truss and rewarded his own supporters as he ploughed on with a ministerial shake-up drawing on all factions of the embattled Tory party (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak rewards loyalists and demotes Truss allies in ministerial shake-up
The exempt housing system in England lets vulnerable tenants down, MPs have said (Tim Goode/PA)
Exempt housing system ‘a complete mess’ which fails vulnerable residents – MPs
MLAs will return to Stormont on Thursday for a recalled sitting of the Assembly (Liam McBurney/PA)
Assembly to be recalled in last-gasp bid to avoid Stormont election
Suella Braverman (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ex-Tory chair accuses Braverman of ‘multiple breaches’ of ministerial code

Most Read

1
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
2
An engineer fixes telephone lines brought down by Storm Arwen (Danny Lawson/PA)
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
3
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
4
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
5
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
6
An engineer fixes telephone lines brought down by Storm Arwen (Danny Lawson/PA)
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab
7
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Terry Brannon. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
‘Very damaged’ army veteran trashed hotel bar and crashed car while fleeing police
8
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.10.2022 URN: CR0039065 A new planning application for a bus gate from Raigmore Hospital through the Raigmore estate has been lodged by NHS Highland/Highland Council. The previous one was called "torturous" and "bonkers" by councillors before it was rejected at a planning meeting in 2021. Some campaigners raised concerns about loss of trees and the route going too close to homes and hospital buildings. The new route seems to have addressed some of these problems. Raigmore Community Council is supporting the plans and its chairman Munro Ross is pictured. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
A year on from being labelled ‘bonkers’, will the new Raigmore bus gate route…
9
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders
10
A police dog assisted in the incident.
Man threatened to kill police dog, then officers and their families

More from Press and Journal

Staff at work in Elgin Library. Picture Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Moray Council urged to axe library fines to prevent 'shaming' users hit by cost-of-living…
From left to right: Ambulance technician Christopher Pettitt, Matt Kinghorn and paramedic team leader Stuart Richardson. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
Aberdeen dad crushed by forklift raises over £2,300 for the people who got him…
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
'No indication' of pollutants being released after fishing vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
The A9 between Aviemore and Carrbridge. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following crash on A9 at Carrbridge
The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting 'suspiciously' at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor tells Moray church 'primary function' of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
Police are appealing for information after the youngster was seen in Nairn early today
Young girl spotted wandering through Nairn at 6am sparks cause for concern
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn't left, says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented