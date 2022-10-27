LGBT fans will be safe at Qatar World Cup, says Zahawi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LGBT fans will be safe at Qatar World Cup, says Zahawi

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 10:30 am
Tory Party chairman Nadim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tory Party chairman Nadim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

LGBT football fans attending the World Cup in Qatar should not have to compromise on their sexuality, a senior Government minister has said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly caused outrage on Wednesday when he urged LGBT fans travelling to Middle East state next month to show “a little bit of flex and compromise” and to “respect the culture of your host nation”.

However, in a move to distance the Government from his remarks, Tory Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi said the UK did not share the policies of Qatar – where same-sex relationships are outlawed – and that the tournament should be a “celebration of diversity”.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was criticised after he urged fans to show a ‘bit of flex’ (James Manning/PA)

“I would say you should not compromise on your identity or your sexuality or your sexual preference in any way,” he told LBC radio when asked what would be his message to LGBT fans heading to the country.

“Of course you are safe to go to the World Cup. No one should have to compromise at all in my view.

“I am very proud of what we have done in the UK. We use every opportunity when we engage with the Qatari government to share with them how we do things here.

“They have had a different historical journey but football is a celebration of diversity. I am sure the Qataris completely understand this as well.

Peter Tatchell
Peter Tatchell said he was arrested for staging a protest in Qatar (Yui Mok/PA)

“No one should need to compromise on their sexuality or their preference whatsoever.”

Mr Cleverly made his comments after veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell said he was arrested after staging the first LGBT protest in Qatar to highlight its human rights abuses.

Former England striker and BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was among those to question Mr Cleverly’s remarks.

Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell denounced them as “shockingly tone deaf” while the SNP’s Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald said they were “abhorrent”.

Mr Tatchell said the Foreign Secretary should be highlighting the “abuses” of the Qatari government and that by going to the World Cup, as he has said he will, he was “colluding with a homophobic, sexist and racist regime”.

