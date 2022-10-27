Scottish Child Payment uplift backed by Holyrood committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Child Payment uplift backed by Holyrood committee

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 11:06 am
The Scottish Child Payment uplift aims to tackle poverty (Ian West/PA)
The Scottish Child Payment uplift aims to tackle poverty (Ian West/PA)

An increase and extension to the Scottish Child Payment has been backed by a parliamentary committee.

The weekly payment is set to increase by £5 to £25 from November 14, with applications also opening for those responsible for under-16s.

The Social Justice and Social Security Committee voted in favour of regulations which would put the change into effect.

The regulations will now go before the Scottish Parliament for MSPs to cast a final vote.

Conservative MSP Jeremy Balfour raised concerns that children who turn six in October, before the extension, will “drop off the system and miss out on money”.

Adult Disability Payment
Social security minister Ben Macpherson said the increase will have a significant impact (Lesley Martin/PA)

An automatic transfer scheme should be set up for them, he said.

Under the plans, new applications will have to be submitted for children who age out of the current payment for under-6s.

Mr Balfour said the parents of around 3,000 children will be notified to reapply.

Concerns were also raised about potential delays to the funds being received due to the expanded rollout.

Social security minister Ben MacPherson said the uplift will make a “significant difference” for many families.

He said: “These regulations before us today support the focus this Scottish Government has placed in tackling and reducing child poverty.”

