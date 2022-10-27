Royal British Legion launches annual poppy appeal with wall of poppies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal British Legion launches annual poppy appeal with wall of poppies

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 12:25 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 12:31 pm
98-year-old D-Day Veteran Bernard Morgan, whose story is among those featured on the giant poppy wall, is given a poppy by Maya Renard, aged 6, during the launch of The Royal British Legion 2022 Poppy Appeal (Victoria Jones/PA)
98-year-old D-Day Veteran Bernard Morgan, whose story is among those featured on the giant poppy wall, is given a poppy by Maya Renard, aged 6, during the launch of The Royal British Legion 2022 Poppy Appeal (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Royal British Legion (RBL) has launched its annual poppy appeal in central London with an installation that tells the stories of those in the armed forces community.

A huge red wall covered in paper flower tributes was unveiled in Hay’s Galleria on Thursday, with six of those whose stories are featured present including 98-year-old D-Day veteran Bernard Morgan.

Members of the public were invited to pick a poppy from the installation to uncover the story of someone who has received help from the charity.

The red poppy – a common sight on the Western Front – became a symbol of remembrance for those killed in the First World War and is now also worn as a tribute to those still serving.

Veteran Clive Jones, 47, who has been blind for 21 years, said the RBL had helped him with the challenge of adjusting to civilian life after conflict.

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2022
Army Veteran Clive Jones, Afghanistan Veteran Anthony Cooper, and 98-year-old D-Day Veteran Bernard Morgan, whose stories are among those featured on the giant poppy wall, during the launch of The Royal British Legion 2022 Poppy Appeal (Victoria Jones/PA)

“It’s a wonderful thing that’s happening and I’m very proud to be here,” he said.

“When people wear their poppy it’s a mark of respect and pride. I think it’s very important that you wear the poppy and donate where you can because the Royal British Legion can help support serving soldiers, sailors, airmen and their families and veterans alike in their rehabilitation.

“Adjusting to civilian lifestyle really wasn’t easy and the Royal British Legion has been there for me and my family since the start.

“Now I’m 21 years into being blind and life is getting easier, but I know if the Royal British Legion can help me then they are there for me.”

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2022
98-year-old D-Day Veteran Bernard Morgan is given a poppy by Daisy and Maya Renard, aged 6, during the launch of The Royal British Legion 2022 Poppy Appeal (Victoria Jones/PA)

11-year-old Imogen said the RBL had introduced her to other children whose parents were in the Army through a charity-funded choir, helping them to “go through it together”.

She said: “We can all relate to each other and it’s easier for us to understand because when we say, ‘my dad is going to have to go away for six months’ someone else would be like ‘it’s going to be okay because we can go through it together because my dad has to go away as well so we can both be here for each other’.”

Her mother Rachel, 40, said: “It makes me sad to think about Imogen going through this. It’s difficult but to be honest it’s something that’s just become a part of our lives.

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2022
98-year-old D-Day Veteran Bernard Morgan and six-year-old Maya Renard during the launch of The Royal British Legion 2022 Poppy Appeal (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Sometimes we can phone, quite often we have to wait for him to phone us so whenever he does we drop everything that we’re doing,” she said.

“The children are incredibly resilient and I think they sacrificed quite a lot having parents in the armed forces but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Andy Taylor-White, fundraising lead at the RBL, said supporting the charity was a way of showing respect to “veterans before who have given the ultimate sacrifice” as well as serving members.

“This year especially we’re asking people to wear the poppy to show they care for the armed forces community, both the veterans that have gone before but also actually the armed forces community today who need our help,” he said.

“That’s very relevant right now. We’re supporting people with cost of living grants but also veterans who are in need of welfare and support.

“As a veteran myself from the Royal Navy, respecting the fact that we have generations of veterans before who have given the ultimate sacrifice but also, we have people serving today who are willing to stand up and protect our way of life.”

