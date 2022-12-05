Government ‘going backwards’ on green investment, says CBI chief Danker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government ‘going backwards’ on green investment, says CBI chief Danker

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 12:05 am
Tony Danker (left) said that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is not championing green growth like his predecessor Boris Johnson. (Jacob King/PA)
Companies have been left “confused and disappointed” as the Government has started “going backwards” on encouraging green growth in the UK, the leader of one of the country’s biggest business groups has said.

Confederation of British Industry director general Tony Danker said that neither Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss placed the same level of interest in, what he called, the “largest economic growth prize for Britain,” as their predecessor Boris Johnson.

It came as his organisation forecast the UK is already in recession and would continue to ride the downturn until the end of next year.

Although long, the recession is likely to be less severe than previous hits like in 2008, and even the early 1990s recession.

The CBI’s economists forecast that from the highest to the lowest point in the recession, gross domestic product (GDP) will drop by 0.7%.

They think that GDP will drop by 0.4% in 2023, then return to growth the following year when it rises 1.6%.

It is a considerably more positive forecast than that produced by the Bank of England just a month ago.

The Bank had predicted a drop of 1.5% in 2023 and a further fall of 1% in 2024.

The CBI said that the Bank was working on the assumption that the interest base rate would be higher than its economists have forecast.

But the CBI’s forecast remained grim reading as it showed the UK lagging behind many of its international peers.

Mr Danker said that the CBI would be doing more next year to ensure the Government pushes on with green growth.

“I think that the big policy lever that’s missing is around green growth,” Mr Danker told reporters.

“I think that has taken a backwards step since Boris Johnson left, because I think he was the personal champion in the cabinet for that.

“When we speak to members – we’ve just been consulting them on green growth – I think there is a genuine and widespread concern that this government is going backwards on green growth.

“Given that it is by far and away the largest economic growth prize for Britain competitively in the rest of the world for a whole range of reasons – the Government is strangely silent and reticent on all the levers of green growth.

“Across clean energy opportunity, decarbonisation of other sectors, the role of the City of London to genuinely be the world capital in sustainable finance.

“In crude terms most businesses think the Government is going backwards on green. Having then spent the last five years going significantly forwards on green, they are confused and disappointed and it’s going to be a major focus on the work of the CBI in quarter one of next year.”

The CBI said the Government should remove its de-facto ban on onshore wind in England and make other regulatory changes that can help businesses invest.

The alternative is that productivity remains lacklustre, and the structural weaknesses that were apparent before Covid are still evident in the CBI’s forecast for the coming years.

Productivity will remain 2% below its already weak pre-pandemic trend, while business investment will be 9% – or £5 billion – below pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2024.

