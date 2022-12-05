UK prosperity grants worth £212m to be paid after council plans approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish communities are set to benefit from a share of £212 million as the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) starts paying out across the country.

It replaces EU structural funding with the UK Government intending the cash grants to be spent on high street improvements, supporting local businesses and building green spaces.

All plans by Scottish councils have now been approved by the UK Government, including improving sports facilities, export grants for Scottish companies and helping people with core skills.

Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison said: “I am thrilled that all Scottish plans have been approved and I would like to thank the Scottish Government for their engagement on this vital work.

“The UKSPF will deliver real benefits for every corner of the country. We look forward to working with Scottish councils to deliver the things that their local communities truly want and need.”

Malcolm Offord, UK Minister for Scotland, said the roll-out of funding will make “lives better” for people and their communities.

Across the UK, the UKSPF totals £2.6 billion between 2022 and 2025, with £1.58bn pledged to England, £585 million to Wales and £127 million to Northern Ireland.

The Scottish Government has previously hit out at the UKSPF, claiming it goes against devolution and said the allocation fell significantly short of the estimated EU funds.