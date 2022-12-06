Unpaid carers need more support, says Care Inspectorate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unpaid carers need more support, says Care Inspectorate

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 2:36 pm
Caring is having a negative impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of unpaid carers, the report suggests (David Jones/PA)
Unpaid carers require more support it has been suggested as an inquiry revealed the negative impact caring is having on the majority of adult carers.

The new Care Inspectorate inquiry has highlighted a number of improvements that are needed for adult carers to access social work and care services.

Research conducted by the inspectorate between March and July found that 66% of the 1,489 respondents said their caring responsibilities have negatively impacted their physical health, while 71% said it had a detrimental effect on their mental wellbeing.

It found that lack of support or understanding of their needs was a factor in the impact caring had on their lives.

Some 50% of respondents said they felt supported by the sector to continue caring, while 53% said local services were uncoordinated and the opinion of carers is not considered (53%).

Where carers did have an ongoing, trusting relationship with a social work staff member, the inquiry found it helped them feel understood, valued and supported.

And when they were involved with local carers’ organisations, commissioned by health and social care partnerships, they had positive experiences.

There are an estimated 800,000 adult carers in Scotland who provide unpaid care for another adult.

In a report, the inspectorate has set out a range of improvements that can be made by health and social care partnership to increase support for unpaid carers.

These include improving access to and availability of short breaks for carers, and promoting awareness of their rights, including access to an adult care support plan.

The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the significant challenges already present in support services for carers, according to the findings, which in turn had a negative impact on carers.

Kevin Stewart welcomed the report (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament)

Responding to the publication, Kevin Stewart, Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care, said: “Scotland’s unpaid carers make a crucial contribution to our communities.

“I know that the pandemic has added additional pressures. We are committed to listening to the voices of unpaid carers and acting on what they tell us.

“I welcome the Care Inspectorate’s report, and its findings are a valuable contribution to understanding the experience of carers.”

He said the supplement to the carer’s allowance benefit provides up to £491.40 extra to eligible carers on top of their regular carers’ allowance.

Carers continuously in receipt of the supplement will have received more than £2,7000 above the regular allowance since its introduction in 2018.

Mr Stewart added: “It is crucial that carers are supported to have a life alongside caring, and that they can sustain and improve their own health and wellbeing.

“That is why this Government brought forward the Carers Act to enhance and extend the rights of all adult and young carers to support across the country.”

Jackie Irvine, chief executive of the Care Inspectorate, said: “We recognise the vital role that unpaid carers play in our society.

“We hope the findings included in this report will help pave the way for the improvements needed to support unpaid carers across Scotland.”

