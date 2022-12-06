RCN warns of ‘crisis’ as nursing and midwifery vacancies increase

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ministers are being warned of Scotland’s nursing workforce “crisis”, as figures showed a rise of almost 10% in vacancies in the NHS.

While the number of people working for the health service in Scotland increased to a whole-time equivalent (WTE) total of 155,913.3 at the end of September, the number of empty posts for nurses and midwives rose to 6,319.3 WTE.

That is up from 6010.4 WTE vacancies at the end of June 2022 – and a rise of 9.7% from the the 5761.2 WTE vacancies there were at the end of September 2021.

The latest NHS Scotland workforce statistics also showed a rise in vacancies for allied health professionals – such as physiotherapists, podiatrists, radiographers and dieticians.

This increased from 1,127.7 WTE at the end of June to 1,252.4 WTE at the end of September.

However, vacancies for medical and dental consultants fell from 439 WTE to 392.8 WTE over the same period.

Speaking about the rise in nursing vacancies, Colin Poolman, director, of the Royal College of Nursing Scotland said: “We simply don’t have the nursing workforce we need, and it is patients and families who are suffering.”

While NHS Scotland has 64,221.9 WTE nursing and midwifery staff, the RCN said the vacancy rate was now 9% across Scotland.

RCN members working for the NHS in Scotland – have you taken part in our ballot on whether to accept or reject the most recent revised pay offer? If you haven't received your invite to participate, just visit https://t.co/9L7NzjtJUb to have your say #FairPayForNursing pic.twitter.com/MgBO2Sv4zT — RCN Scotland (@RCNScot) December 6, 2022

The number of posts that are vacant is about 400 more than the total number of nursing and midwifery posts in NHS Grampian, it added.

The RCN is currently balloting its members over an improved pay offer from the Scottish Government – with the prospect of strikes by nurses looming if the offer is rejected.

Mr Poolman said that “Scotland’s nursing workforce crisis is at the heart of the challenges facing our health and social care services”.

He added: “Many of the hospital capacity problems are a result of a lack of health and social care resources within our communities. For example, district nursing teams are key to providing care for people at home, preventing admission to hospital and supporting those who are in hospital to return home safely and quickly.

“Our previous warnings have not been listened to. We must do more to value and retain our existing experienced nursing workforce and to attract the workforce of the future – fair pay is a fundamental part of this.

“Scotland needs an open and honest discussion about the level of investment required to meet growing demand, develop new ways of working and ensure we have the workforce we need to deliver safe and effective care across our hospitals and communities.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton condemned the rising vacancies as “another sign that the Health Secretary’s plans for NHS recovery and workforce planning are failing”.

Alex-Cole Hamilton called on Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to draw up ‘proper’ workforce plans for the NHS (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Hitting out at the Scottish Government, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Lack of proper workforce planning has left nurses working shifts which have dangerously low staffing levels and lack of support from this SNP/Green Government has left them with no other option but to consider strikes.”

Demanding action from Humza Yousaf, the Lib Dem added: “It’s time for the Cabinet Secretary to go back to the drawing board and come up with proper workforce plans that help the NHS and its staff grow.

“If Humza Yousaf doesn’t do this soon, we will need a new Health Secretary.”

Mr Yousaf said: “These latest figures show total NHS Scotland staffing has continued to grow, up by more than 22% whole-time equivalent (WTE) under this Government to historically high levels.

“We remain truly grateful to all staff who are working so hard in such challenging circumstances, which is why we have engaged tirelessly with trade union representatives over recent weeks, leaving no stone unturned to reach a record pay offer.

“We have made the best offer possible to get money into the pockets of hard working staff and to avoid industrial action, in what is already going to be an incredibly challenging winter. If the offer is agreed this pay uplift will also be backdated to April.”