UK has lost its status as ‘development superpower’, Andrew Mitchell says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

UK has lost its status as ‘development superpower’, Andrew Mitchell says

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: December 6, 2022, 6:08 pm
Minister for Development in the Foreign Office Andrew Mitchell (James Manning/PA)
Minister for Development in the Foreign Office Andrew Mitchell (James Manning/PA)

The UK has lost its reputation as a “development superpower,” Andrew Mitchell has said as he lamented “fierce and draconian” cuts to the overseas aid budget and a “lacuna” of development skills at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The new development minister said Britain losing this status was “bemoaned around the world” and that the FCDO was considering overhauling departmental structures to address this.

Mr Mitchell was highly critical of the merger of the Department for International Development with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2020 and later led a parliamentary revolt against the reduction in the foreign aid budget.

The former international development secretary, who was recently brought back into government by Rishi Sunak, told MPs on the International Development Committee on Tuesday that aspects of the merger were “sub-optimal” and that one of his priorities was to “repair those structural difficulties”.

He said: “When Tony Blair and Gordon Brown were in government, we spent 0.51% (of national income) on international development and we were without question a development superpower.

“I would argue that in 2012 when David Cameron was our prime minister, we were also spending 0.51% and, in my view, we were without question a development superpower.

“Today we are actually spending 0.55 and, you know, let’s not beat about the bush, we are not a development superpower at the moment and that is something that is bemoaned around the world.”

The slashing of the target to spend 0.7% of national income on official development assistance to 0.5% had contributed to the decline of Britain’s position as a development leader, Mr Mitchell argued.

“If the budget gets changed and you’re unable to fulfil the commitments that you’ve made, that is clearly very bad for the country’s reputation,” he said.

“My job now as a minister is to live with the decision of the Government and the House of Commons and try and make sure that we cut the cake in the best and most professional possible way given the constraints that we face.”

He said officials working in poor countries who are implementing the spending reductions are now on their “third lot of cuts” to the bilateral aid programme.

“Quite apart from the very severe effects this has on the people we’re trying to help, it’s also a pretty severe effect on those officials and diplomats who have to effect and move government policy and deliver these cuts and they are very, very harsh indeed.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in last month’s autumn statement that aid spending will not be returned to its goal of 0.7% of national income “until the fiscal system allows”, despite Mr Mitchell’s best efforts to persuade him to reinstate the higher target.

South African President State Visit to the UK
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Toby Melville/PA)

The UK is spending more of its international development budget domestically than in poor developing countries, as billions of pounds are being used by the Home Office to house Ukrainian refugees.

Mr Mitchell conceded he did not know the full extent of the refugee expenditure and that it was “open-ended”, but said he was “hopeful those costs will diminish” amid concerns the money is being diverted from helping the most vulnerable around the world.

The MP for Sutton Coldfield said he was setting up a new cabinet committee, or “star chamber”, to “up the quality” of foreign aid spending.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had commissioned work within the FCDO on possible structural changes, Mr Mitchell said.

“There are at the moment 200 vacancies in what were DFID jobs, and there is no question that there are morale issues amongst the development staff,” the FCDO minister told MPs.

“There’s a lacuna in the skill there.”

Mr Mitchell also said he was “rather surprised” to see Britain still spends foreign aid in China.

He said bilateral aid to the world’s second-largest economy has stopped but admitted continuing spending on Chevening scholarships and the British Council “does great damage to the reputation of the development budget”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented