Redacted report into Tayside breast cancer services ‘was not cover up’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has rejected cover-up claims after a report into breast cancer services in NHS Tayside was altered.

The urgent question from Labour MSP Michael Marra was in response to reports that NHS Tayside removed a review by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) London from its website.

The document, which looked into claims women were given reduced chemotherapy doses, was then reuploaded onto the health board’s website but had the authors’ names redacted.

Reports from The Courier newspaper said the report was pulled on the same day a complaint was made to the professional body about an alleged conflict of interest in the investigating panel.

In response, Mr Yousaf said: “I reject claims that there was a cover up in relation to the RCP report.

“As NHS Tayside have already stated, they were made aware of an error in their first version of the redacted report which was published on their website.

“As soon as they were made aware of this error, it was corrected and the report was published on the NHS website.

“So what has been, to use Michael Marra’s words, covered up, is the report authors names in line with data protection.

“The rest of the report is of course completely unchanged.”

It is not the first time a conflict of interest allegation has plagued the review, with a previous review in 2019 cancelled due to the claims.

Mr Marra responded that there was nothing in General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules that meant author names had to be removed – instead he said it was “vital” the public knew who produced the report given it was the second conflict of interest allegation.

He said: “The names were removed after that conflict of interest was put to NHS Tayside. On whose authority did this happen and who ordered that the names of the authors be hidden from the public?”

And he urged the Health Secretary to commit to a independent investigation into the issue.

He said: “Surely the cabinet secretary accepts that there has to be confidence in the reports issued about this critical service, particularly given that reports have previously been withdrawn.

“And this report that we’re discussing was just days ago the principle defence the First Minister used in questions from the Labour party regarding this service.

“Now the report is falling apart. There is no data in the report on dosage or any scientific citations on dosage.”

Mr Yousaf said he would not back a public inquiry and accused Mr Marra of “indulging in some elements of hyperbole”.

“Accusations of cover up and conspiracy when the reality is far more benign and related to data protection as NHS Tayside have said, then I don’t we do this important issue, very important issue, the justice it deserves,” he added.

Scottish Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said a public inquiry was needed “now more than ever to restore clinicians and patients’ faith in the department”.

Last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon denied claims the services in Tayside had “collapsed” amid workforce issues.

It follows the Courier’s documentary which examined the use of chemotherapy for breast cancer in the health board.