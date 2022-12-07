Social work students call for bursary help while they are on placement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Social work students call for bursary help while they are on placement

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 10:40 am Updated: December 7, 2022, 11:22 am
Social work students have called for financial help when they are on placement in their final years (PA)
Social work students have called for financial help when they are on placement in their final years (PA)

Students studying social work have called on the Scottish Government to provide bursaries in their final years.

A petition filed with the Scottish Parliament has urged ministers to help students in their third and fourth years of study, where they will spend around 200 days on placement.

The situation means, according to the petitioners, students are forced to work unsociable hours on top of a full-time placement, or resort to food banks.

Nursing, midwifery and, in a more recent change, paramedic students are given a £10,000 bursary in their placement-heavy studies, with the social work students calling for around £7,500 – at an estimated cost of £7.4 million.

A previous approach by more than 300 students in a letter to education minister Jamie Hepburn was rebuffed, with the minister saying not enough time is spent on placement in the entirety of the course to warrant a bursary.

The students challenged Mr Hepburn’s assertion in their response, saying many students will spend 100% of their time on placement in the years they are requesting a bursary.

Lucy Challoner, one of the organisers of the petition, said the lack of a bursary could put the profession in jeopardy.

“Without reform, we risk not having enough social workers in the future to meet the statutory roles they play, let alone enabling social workers to help ‘keep The Promise’ to those in need and play a full role in ensuring Scotland is a fairer, safer place to live,” she said.

In his letter, Jamie Hepburn said: “There are different levels of student support between different student groups.

“Unlike other courses, paramedic science, nursing and midwifery degree programmes have a strong focus on learning in practice and 50% (2300 hours) of the three-year course is spent on placement.

“Placement requirements for social work students are measured in days rather than hours with social work students required to complete 200 days, of which 160 must be assessed.

“Accordingly, social work students have fewer hours to complete as part of their course. Social work students also have access to the standard undergraduate support package, which is not available to nursing, paramedic and midwifery students.”

The minister also talked up the funding support already in place for students in Scotland, saying in his letter that the Scottish Government was “proud” that the system means Scottish domiciled students can accrue up to £27,750 less in debt than their counterparts elsewhere in the UK.

The letter also pushed for reform to postgraduate social work studies, where bursaries and tuition funding is offered by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), but the petitioners have said the funding has not increased since 2012-13.

Mr Hepburn said there was an ongoing review into postgraduate funding, and that the SSSC and the Social Work Education Partnership were exploring funding models across social work education.

David Grimm, another student who helped to organise the letter and petition, said postgraduate learners had to be nominated by lecturers for their funding, in what he described as an “untenable position”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented