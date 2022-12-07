Victims’ organisations urged to apply for surcharge fund cash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A scheme which pays out money from criminal fines is inviting applications from groups which help victims.

Ministers have announced that the third round of the Victim Surcharge Fund is now open for bids.

So far, since its launch in 2019, it has paid out £413,727.

Groups like Victim Support Scotland and women’s aid organisations have benefited from the money.

The fund comes from a surcharge on court fines paid by offenders.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “We are committed to putting victims’ rights and needs at the centre of the criminal justice system and it is absolutely right that criminals should pay towards helping victims of crime as they recover from their experience.

“The Victim Surcharge Fund builds on the Scottish Government’s wider support for victims.

“Over the past five years we have invested £93m through our justice budget alone, demonstrating our commitment to putting victims first.

“I encourage victim support organisations to apply to the fund so that victims can continue to access the support and help that they need.”

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland (VSS), said: “The cost-of-living crisis has meant that more people affected by crime are struggling to make ends meet.

“This additional funding from the Victim Surcharge Fund allows VSS to cover the cost of essential items such as food vouchers, property repairs, alarms and funeral costs, thereby meeting the needs of vulnerable victims in the aftermath of crime.”