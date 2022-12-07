Change law to save eagles from ‘melancholy madness’, falconers tell MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Change law to save eagles from ‘melancholy madness’, falconers tell MSPs

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 1:58 pm
Jackson Carlaw’s committee backed a change in the law (Neil Pooran/PA)
The law should be amended to allow eagles to hunt mountain hares and stop birds of prey from falling into “melancholy madness”, falconers have urged MSPs.

As part of a public petition, a golden eagle called Stanley was brought to the garden of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

Stanley perched on the wrist of MSP Jackson Carlaw, who said a change is needed to allow the bird of prey to hunt once again.

The eagle’s owner, Barry Blyther, has brought a petition to Holyrood which has gathered thousands of signatures, seeking an amendment to the Animals and Wildlife Act 2020 to allow mountain hares to be hunted for the purposes of falconry.

Mr Blyther, who runs Elite Falconry, said the law prevents eagles like 15-year-old Stanley from flying in large parts of Scotland as owners could be prosecuted if a hare is caught.

Scotland Golden Eagle Project
Captive golden eagles are prevented from hunting mountain hares (Phil Wilkinson)

He said being unable to fly in mountain regions limited the opportunity for birds of prey to show their natural behaviour.

He told the PA news agency: “Worse than that, it actually creates behavioural problems, they get psychologically damaged and that manifests itself as self-mutilation, they start plucking their feathers out their legs and backs.

“They generally become unbalanced. It’s kind of a melancholy madness.”

Mr Blyther said the impact of falconry hunting on mountain hares would be “infinitesimal” and hills on managed moorland are “burgeoning” with the prey animals.

Peak District mountain hares
The impact on hares would be ‘infinitesimal’, falconers say (Dr Carlos Bedson)

The legislation was designed to stop mass culls of hares rather than falconry, he said.

Mr Carlaw, the Conservative MSP who convenes the Public Petitions Committee, said falconers had suffered from “unintended consequences” of the law.

He told the PA news agency: “97.5% of Scotland would now not be a legitimate place for a bird like Stanley to fly and hunt.

“And if he did, then Barry here would be prosecuted and that’s just ridiculous.

“As a consequence, Stanley has not been able to fly for over two years, in case he – not realising where the invisible tram lines are – crossed them and managed to seize a hare.”

The Public Petition Committee decided to continue the petition and would support an amendment to the law.

