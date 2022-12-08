Scottish Government should use devolved powers to reduce poverty – campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government should use devolved powers to reduce poverty – campaigners

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 12:04 am
Those on the lowest incomes face a ‘ticking time bomb’ of financial pressures amid rising inflation, a think tank has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Those on the lowest incomes face a 'ticking time bomb' of financial pressures amid rising inflation, a think tank has said (Peter Byrne/PA)

Poverty campaigners have urged Scottish ministers to use existing tax powers to prevent cuts to “lifeline” services.

Ahead of the Scottish budget statement on December 15, five campaign organisations and a leading think tank have told ministers to use council tax and their partial control of income tax to increase taxes for the highest earners.

Tax levers on investment income, capital gains, corporation and inheritance are all devolved to Westminster – but Holyrood can use their existing powers, campaigners say.

The calls come from the Poverty Alliance, the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) Scotland, Oxfam, the Scottish Women’s Budget Group, One Parent Families Scotland and the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).

Scotland budget
Interim Finance Secretary John Swinney will set out the Scottish Government’s budget next week (Jane Barlow/PA)

The IPPR Scotland has warned families face a “ticking time bomb” of financial insecurity amid soaring inflation and rising energy costs.

The Scottish Government has said its budget for the 2023/23 financial year is fixed, with spending cuts and re-allocations to balance the books announced, campaigners have urged ministers to look ahead to the following years where it can use its tax levers to reduce and prevent poverty.

The organisations have said it will help minimise the damage caused to public services, those which vulnerable people rely on most.

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance, said: “For too long, our tax system simply hasn’t kept pace with Scotland’s growing inequality of wealth and income.

“People in poverty and low incomes in Scotland need urgent support. It’s time for the Scottish Government to use our tax levers in a progressive way, to raise the investment we need for the just and compassionate society that people believe in.

“Failing to meet that will result in more cuts to the services that we all need, but that are an essential lifeline for those who need it most. We simply can’t allow that to happen.”

Jamie Livingstone, head of Oxfam Scotland, called for Deputy First Minister John Swinney’s budget announcement to be a “turning point”.

“Too many governments shy away from taxing high incomes and wealth, while making polluters pay, to reduce inequality and ensure a fair contribution by those who can most afford it: the Scottish Government cannot be one of them,” he said.

He urged Mr Swinney to make the “common sense” choice in using existing tax levers to alleviate the financial pressures.

It is hoped the use of existing taxes for poverty reduction will kickstart reform, including replacing council tax and to assess what new taxes can be introduced on wealth and carbon.

Philip Whyte, director of IPPR Scotland, said: “Given the ticking time bomb of financial insecurity facing households, the Scottish Government must use its powers to boost household incomes now, while setting the groundwork for more fundamental tax reform to deliver on its long term ambitions.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has already delivered the fairest and most progressive tax system in the UK while raising extra revenue to invest in public services and Scotland’s economy.

“Proposals on tax policy for 2023-24 will be published as part of the Scottish Budget on December 15.”

