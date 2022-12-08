TikTok ‘has not and would not’ share UK user data with the Chinese government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

TikTok ‘has not and would not’ share UK user data with the Chinese government

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 10:46 am
TikTok has not been asked for UK user data by the Chinese government and would not provide even if asked, a company executive said in a letter to a parliamentary committee (PA)
TikTok has not been asked for UK user data by the Chinese government and would not provide even if asked, a company executive said in a letter to a parliamentary committee (PA)

TikTok has not been asked for UK user data by the Chinese government and would not provide even if asked, a company executive said in a letter to a parliamentary committee.

Liz Kanter, the video-sharing platform’s director of government relations said the company is “committed to being transparent about where requests for data have been made by countries around the world”.

There have long been concerns around TikTok – including among MPs – over its links to China because its parent company, ByteDance, was founded in the country and critics have raised fears data could be passed to the Chinese state.

In her letter to Tory MP Alicia Kearns, chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Ms Kanter said TikTok is “separate” from a ByteDance subsidiary incorporated in China and its employees “do not have access” to TikTok users’ personal data.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we have not been asked for TikTok UK user data by the Chinese government or the CCP, we have not provided such data to the Chinese government or the CCP and we would not do so if asked,” she said.

“We recognise the need for scrutiny about the way in which companies handle user personal data.

“As a company, we prioritise ensuring strong protections and governance when handling our users’ data and we strive to create public transparency around our data practices, including issues such as data storage and access.

“We believe that being transparent about data storage and access is important not just for Government and regulators, but also for our users.”

Scrutiny on the social media giant increased last month when, as part of an update to its privacy policy, the platform confirmed in specific circumstances some TikTok staff in China and other countries were allowed to access UK and EU user data “based on a demonstrated need to do their job”.

In her letter, Ms Kanter said such access “is limited and subject to strict security controls and authorisation approval protocols”.

“For UK users’ personal data that is accessed by any employee, including anyone based in China (or anywhere in the world), we employ a range of system access controls, encryption, and network security protocols to prevent the employee sharing the data with anyone without permission to access it, either within the company or externally,” she said.

“TikTok data is divided into different levels of confidentiality according to the degree of sensitivity; the higher the level of confidentiality, the stricter the approval process.”

Ms Kanter reaffirmed the company’s plans to begin storing UK and wider European user data in Europe, with a data centre in Dublin expected to become operational in 2023.

TikTok user data is currently stored in the US and Singapore.

“As with any large international company, international data flows remain necessary to operate a global business,” Ms Kanter said.

“At the same time, we are continuing to work towards our goal of minimising data flows outside of Europe and reducing remote access even further, both in terms of the scope of access required and the number of business functions with access in the first place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented