Robertson: Limited time for UK Government to discuss EU law Bill with Scotland

Scotland’s Constitution Secretary has said time is running out for the UK Government to meaningfully consult with Scotland about the impacts of its retained EU law Bill on the devolution settlement.

Angus Robertson hit out at the lack of engagement with UK ministers over the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill – which has been described as a bonfire of previously European laws still on the UK statute book.

The Bill will allow the UK Government to amend, repeal or replace the more than 2,000 pieces of retained EU law more easily, as well as including a clause that would mean all legislation would be absorbed or repealed at the end of 2023.

The Scottish Government has been outspoken in its opposition to the legislation in principle – with the Constitution Secretary again saying to a parliamentary committee on Thursday the Bill should be “withdrawn immediately”.

But he also raised the engagement he has had with Whitehall on the legislation, telling MSPs on the Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee he had “zero input” on the Scottish Government’s position about the impact of the Bill, claiming that the legislation would allow for the UK Government to make decisions in devolved areas.

Mr Robertson said: “I am incredulous that this is the situation that we find ourselves in.

“It is being foisted on us and it is the worst possible advertisement for how devolution is being disregarded by the UK Government.”

But the minister left the door open for talks between the UK Government and the devolved administration, although time is tight.

“Now that we know, and we have learned this only with the last few weeks, that the UK Government is going to press ahead, is going to be working to the tightest timescale, we’re going to have to work very, very quickly,” he said.

“But the UK Government has a very, very narrow window of time to give any credibility to the claim that they’re working with devolved administrations on this.

“If they’re already doing write-rounds in Whitehall asking UK Government departments to provide lists of rationale for what should and shouldn’t be retained, and they’re doing that without the full and active involvement of devolved institutions, then any claim to wanting to make devolution to work in any meaningful way is for the birds.”