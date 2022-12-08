Labour hit out at ‘chaos’ in Parliament and Tories’ ‘inability to govern’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour hit out at ‘chaos’ in Parliament and Tories’ ‘inability to govern’

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 1:05 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 2:09 pm
Thangam Debbonaire (House of Commons/PA)
Thangam Debbonaire (House of Commons/PA)

Labour said government bills are disappearing at a “rate of knots” as they hit out at “chaos” in Parliament.

Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said an “inability to govern” is “bringing this country to a grinding halt”.

The Labour frontbencher hit out at the Government after a statement on a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria was delayed by an hour because, the Speaker said, full copies had not been provided to him or the opposition.

Ms Debbonaire said it had happened three times in two weeks, before going after the Government on what she described as breaking promises on the delivering of legislation.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle had earlier suspended the Commons temporarily after a speech from Communities Secretary Michael Gove. Sir Lindsay said the copies that had been provided to him and the opposition had “something missing”.

“Sorry about this, this is not the way we do good government,” Sir Lindsay said.

Speaking later on questions relating to the business of the House, Ms Debbonaire said: “This morning’s chaos… is the latest – not the only – the latest example of a minister failing in their duties to provide a copy of a ministerial statement… I’m dismayed at the absolute shambles that we saw this morning, it’s just not on.

“Back to government chaos on handling of legislation, and their sofa down the back of which bills seem to be disappearing at a rate of knots. Never mind bills not making progress, some like the Online Safety Bill are heading back in time, going back upstairs.

“We hear others aren’t ever actually going to happen at all. Just yesterday the Government dropped two more,” she said.

Parliament’s 2022 Christmas tree
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Debbonaire referenced the Schools Bill had been dropped, which was a flagship piece of education legislation originally intended to cover issues including school funding, the regulation of academies, tackling truancy, ensuring the welfare of home-educated children and banning unsuitable teachers.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan confirmed on Wednesday the Bill had been dropped, blaming the focus on other issues such as the pandemic and cost-of-living, but she said the Government remained committed to the Bill’s objectives.

Ms Debbonaire asked if the Transport Bill will also be scrapped, saying: “Could the Leader confirm if this is true? Is the Government planning to break yet another promise to the British people? Is there any government actually taking place?

“Whether it’s the NHS or procurement, schools or transport, this government’s incompetence and chaos knows no bounds. Their inability to govern is quite literally bringing this country to a grinding halt. Nothing is working and it’s on them.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt rejected Labour’s characterisation of the Government’s performance.

Cabinet meeting
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In reference to the delayed statement on planning permission for a new coal mine, she said: “I would like to give my apologies to the honourable lady, the House, and the Speaker for what happened this morning.

“I know that everyone is pulling together to ensure that a full statement can be made available to the opposition and to all members of this House, and I will certainly be following that up.”

Addressing the shadow Commons leader’s criticism, Ms Mordaunt said: “I would just also question the honourable lady’s characterisation of this government.

“This week alone we have had £500 million for schools and colleges in England to spend on energy efficiency upgrades, an additional £50 million top-up to the homelessness prevent grant, bringing the total grant to £366 million, the launch of our first helpline for victims of rape and sexual abuse, and the new elective recovery taskforce, as well as announcements on gas imports, on new freeports being set up, and the royal assent to four bills.

“Further business will be announced in the usual way.”

