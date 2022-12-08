Deadline for short-term lets regulation extended by six months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The deadline for hosts of Airbnb-style short-term lets to apply for a new licensing scheme has been delayed by six months.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said it has been extended from March 31 to October 31 due to the cost-of-living crisis.

She said she recognised the pressures hosts and small businesses are under as they tried to plan for the new regulations.

The scheme requires hosts to display energy performance ratings on listings and have adequate buildings and public liability insurance as well as various fire and gas safety precautions.

The change will not affect those who are applying to be hosts for the first time.

Liam McArthur welcomed the move (Jane Barlow/PA)

Liam McArthur, of the Lib Dems, welcomed the delay, which had been called for by the tourism sector.

The Orkney Islands MSP said: “It is clear that this ill-thought-out scheme threatens to impose an additional financial burden on accommodation providers already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

“That could undermine the viability of many small businesses.

“Having railroaded the legislation through parliament, I’m relieved that Scottish ministers have at least now accepted the case for pausing the introduction to allow more time for the sector to prepare.

“Even so, the scheme has already forced some local accommodation providers out of the sector.

“As welcome as the delay might be, therefore, it should be recognised that it comes too late to avoid damage being done to Orkney’s vital tourism sector.”